India's biggest hip-hop festival is happening in Kurla this weekend

Updated on: 10 November,2022 10:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanishka D’Lyma | mailbag@mid-day.com

Groove to a heady vibe as India’s biggest hip-hop movement arrives in the city this weekend

Seedhe Maut performing this season at Hyderabad


Along with much talk about music and performing arts festivals happening in the city this month, is nationwide hip-hop festival Breezer Vivid Shuffle that arrives in Mumbai this weekend. They are back with season six, and a two-day city festival with breaking cypher battles on day one, seven-to-smoke battles by the previous day’s shortlisted artistes, and performances by Rappers Agsy, Raftaar, KRSNA, Dino James, Pav4n, DJ Proof and Wicked Sunny  that will roll out across the two-day gig. For those who would like to spit bars and test your verses, there will be an open rap cypher. The venue will also host a street-style souk that will display the latest in hip-hop fashion, food and a photo booth for fans.


Kriti SanonKriti Sanon



Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, long-time ambassador of the event, shares, “Hip-hop, to me, goes beyond music; it is an expression of the self, and that makes it special. It is incredible to see the level of talent and performances on show that infuse the stage with infectious energy each year.” Sanon, who will make an appearance on day two of the festival along with Raftaar, notes how the platform opens doors for many hip-hop artistes to hone their skills, build confidence, and express themselves through the art form.


On November 12 and 13; 3.30 pm onwards  
At Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla.
Log on to insider.in 
Entry Rs 299 onwards

