Find your own voice through poetry. Attend this two-day workshop in Mumbai

Updated on: 09 May,2023 09:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

A two-day weekend workshop seeks to reignite curiosity and a sense of wonder among city writers and poets

Actress Sriti Jha at a previous workshop

As a young student, this writer was forced to learn by rote the English poet William Wordsworth’s famous description of poetry as a spontaneous overflow of powerful emotions. Kommuneity’s upcoming workshop in the city this weekend aims to formulate that craft to  to help poets recreate this spontaneous overflow better.


“The energy that you feel around people who share your love for writing is irreplaceable,” says Shantanu Anand, vice president of content with the platform. A poet, Anand launched the Airplane Poetry movement with fellow poet Nandini Verma in 2013. Having helmed several workshops, Anand shares that each one is different. “This workshop is a creative workout for the brain,” he points out. The difference is that the workshops on May 13 and 14 in Bandra mark the first time in three years that Anand will be returning with an on-ground poetry workshop.




Shantanu AnandShantanu Anand


The event is split into story and poetry workshops over two days, at the end of which participants will get a chance to perform their pieces in front of the audience. One such performance by Sriti Jha at a previous session proved so effective that it was included in the platform’s recent show, Coping Hearts CHS at G5A last weekend. “That’s the beauty of these workshops. People discover stories they have within themselves,”  says Anand. 

One goal of the exercise is the creative pursuit while the other focuses on community. “Every writer needs their Ron and Hermione; a Fellowship of the Ring, so to say,” remarks Anand. The platform is also looking to take some of these performances to the stage. “That is definitely something we are looking forward to. But the primary purpose is to discover new voices. Often, people have interesting stories to tell, but lack a framework. We help them shape a framework for expression,” Anand notes.

On May 13 and 14; 5.30 pm onwards 
At Maharashtra Mitra Mandal Library, ground floor, Princess Building, D’Monte Park Road, Bandra West. 
Log on to insider.in 
Cost Rs 799

