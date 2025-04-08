A weekend workshop seeks to explore the craft of storytelling and drag artistry through fantasy, folklore and fairy tales

Arora in a halloween look inspired by The Mad Hatter from Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland. Pics courtesy/Yash Sheth

Before RuPaul’s Drag Race became all the rage on television, an early instance of drag in literature harks back to William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy, As You Like It, where the quick-witted Rosalind disguises herself as Ganymede, a male shepherd to indirectly woo her beloved, Orlando and cleverly guide his affections towards her. While it was normal for actors in Shakespearean theatre to cross-dress for their roles, one cannot deny theatre’s role in providing a safe space to explore one’s gender identity and expression — drag being one of the most bold, liberating and vivacious ways to do it on stage.

Gurleen Arora aka The Mermellian

This weekend, Gay Gaze Bombay is conducting Once upon a drag, a workshop by co-founder of the organisation and drag and theatre artist Gurleen Arora aka The Mermellian, that will take people through the techniques of drag performance. “While I have done quite a few storytelling workshops in the past, this is the first time I am doing one which is focused on the concept of drag performance. I will refer to songs, poetry and theatrical techniques to guide the workshop,” Arora shares.

With fairy tales and folklore as running theme, the two-day workshop will allow people to put their own spin on characters from existing canon. “Folklore and fairy tales are these magical spaces that offer you a chance to step outside your comfort zone and get into a character you have designed for yourself. It is a powerful method of owning your identity,” they explain.



Arora interacts with participants during a previous workshop. Pic courtesy/HARLEEN CHATHA

Even though drag is mostly perceived as a very glamorous form of stage performance Arora tells us how it is an equally liberating space for people of the LGBTQiA+ community as well as questioning folks and even cisgender-heterosexual individuals to explore their gender expression. “Drag gives you the room to play around with your gender identity and explore the spectrum. Even the mere act of standing on stage, and wearing a certain kind of footwear can make a huge difference on how someone feels about their body. At the end of the day, it is also a community art form that is extremely empowering,” Arora shares, while also dropping a tidbit about a coronation ceremony at the end of the workshop. And with that it seems like the picture of fantasy is fully complete.

ON April 12 and 13; 12 pm to 4 pm

AT Veranda Bandra, Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO @thegaygazebombay

COST Rs 2,000 (for both the days)