This month, some city readers revisited their favourite authors while others found comfort and joy in new reads

Amanda D’souza, copywriter, Borivli

Five years ago, I was in a crowded local train, struggling to find space to stand. What I did find was laughter, thanks to the book in my hand. I knew I had to re-read Andrew Sean Greer’s work someday, and five years later, I’m doing just that. He paints a sentimental yet hilarious portrait of a bumbling but sympathetic protagonist. I found myself relating to him even though I had nothing in common with him or his misadventures. This is an incredibly funny book with great writing and the power to make you laugh so hard that you forget where you are, even if it’s inside a miserable commute.

Reasons to Stay Alive

Khushboo Balwani, entrepreneur, Wadala

Matt Haig’s book is like a friend that gives you your space, doesn’t hover, stays with you on your lowest days, but also reminds you that life gets better. All you need to do is hang on to hope, and it does get better. Haig reminds you that you can find joy in the smallest of things. The book has a special place in my bookshelf because it is a constant reminder to believe in better days.

Old God’s Time

Garima Bhatt, marketing professional, Sion

I was supposed to read Kazuo Ishiguro’s Remains of The Day for a book club discussion, but my limited reading time was hijacked by Sebastian Barry’s book. A colleague from a publishing house I used to work at recommended it to me. I’ve recently grown a fondness for Irish literature, and I think this book hits every note. I am a fast reader by nature, but I’m savouring this one chapter at a time. If you’re looking for poetic prose that sings, pick this one.

The Book of Everlasting Things

Yashika Doshi, economist, Chembur

Aanchal Malhotra’s novel is a sweeping tale of love, memory, and time. Set against Partition, it traces the tender yet heartbreaking love story of a perfumer and a calligrapher, torn apart by history but bound by something greater. The protagonist Firdaus’s strength, grace, and quiet resilience give the story its soul. She embodies love and endurance in the face of history’s cruelties.

The Outsider

Shantanu Anand, media professional, Santacruz

I re-read Albert Camus’s modern classic this month. I had first read it when I was 16, and it formed a foundational part of my understanding of what literature can do. It was recently the book of the month at the Bandra-based Books and Banter book club, which gave me the chance to revisit it and listen to other readers’ perspectives on it. I still find the book to be groundbreaking, with themes and conflicts that echo loudly, and questions with only uncomfortable answers.

