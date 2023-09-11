Attend this exhibition by artist Kishore Pratim Biswas to celebrate steam engines of the Indian Railways

Chug along a nostalgic track that celebrates steam engines of the Indian Railways at an exhibition in a SoBo gallery

The artist has captured intricate details of the Indian Railways’ steam engines and the staff’s apparel, faces and characteristics

Artist Kishore Pratim Biswas was six years old when he first spotted a steam locomotive engine in Kolkata, his birth city. He was mesmerised by it. The steam emerging from the engine, the motormen and other railway staff members who worked hard to keep the train operational — all this imagery captured his imagination. Biswas took to sketching and painting with watercolours to recapture that childhood memory whenever the opportunity arose. Since then, the 52-year-old has created several artworks of these old engines, which have been displayed at various exhibitions in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Twenty-five new stunning acrylic on canvas paintings by the artist that he created in the last one year, will be displayed from today at Jehangir Art Gallery. Called Celebration Indian Steam Locomotives, this is his seventh solo show on steam locomotives. The artist, who has made Mumbai his home since 2009, said, “I have managed to capture intricate details of the Indian Railways’ engines since the 1970s; the steam emerging from engines, its colours, the apparel worn by the fireman, technical and the signalman; how the locomotive staff worked, their faces and characteristics; and other details.”

As these engines worked on coal, the workers and the engines were always covered in soot and had a muddy-looking feel to it. “This is the reason I have used subtle colours like black and grey. Also, that’s how I remember the engines in the Kolkata workshops at Bandel, Ultadanga, Bardhaman and Liluah, where I used to go to observe them. I was completely in love with the subject.”



“In one of my previous exhibitions, someone really young had seen the engine paintings, and had asked me if the engines were privately owned. I was surprised at this statement, but understood that they would not be aware of its origins, as these engines were discontinued a few decades ago,” explained the artist. He is hoping that these paintings will be a nostalgic experience for people who have seen these steam engines back in the day. As for the young visitors, he hopes that they can learn and admire these yesteryear beauties.

Till: September 17; 11 am to 7 pm

At: Jehangir Art Gallery, 61B, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Churchgate.