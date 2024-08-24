Explore the life and artworks of Mario Miranda with this community online

A community comes together to discuss the life and work of artist Mario Miranda

Among the many names that have defined the city of Mumbai, there are few that are as iconic as Mario de Miranda. The late artist and illustrator left his mark on the city through his caricatures, artworks and quite literally through doodles on the walls of Café Mondegar. A community of artists, enthusiasts and fans will meet online to discuss this everlasting impact of Miranda on Mumbai.

Welcome to Bombay. Pics Courtesy/Mario Gallery on Instagram

“The session is a part of our segment called Artist of the Month. We choose an artist and deep dive into everything right from their childhood, their influences, and what shaped them,” shares The Abstract Room founder, Sankalp Sharma. The choice of Mario Miranda was sparked by an incidental artwork at a friend’s residence. Tarit Vepari, poet and community member, adds, “We will be exploring how Miranda’s upbringing in a Goan household, his stint with RK Laxman in a print publication, the walls of city spaces like Café Mondegar that still sport his works, and his works in Goa that were largely pro bono pieces.” The group will focus on the nature of Miranda’s works; and how, despite their diverse subjects, they find thematic commonality.

Mario de Miranda

