Breaking News
Bandra Fair row: Even cardinal’s plea fails to move renters
Exclusive | Badlapur sexual assault: ‘We just want to transfer our girls to another school’
Bombay HC denies MVA bandh today; Opposition to hold silent protest
Dating app scam: Floodgates open
Mumbai: Mother catches 31-year-old trying to rape her two-year-old daughter
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Explore the life and artworks of Mario Miranda with this community online

Explore the life and artworks of Mario Miranda with this community online

Updated on: 24 August,2024 09:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

A community comes together to discuss the life and work of artist Mario Miranda

Explore the life and artworks of Mario Miranda with this community online

Georges Pompidou Center. Pic Courtesy/Wikemedia Commons

Listen to this article
Explore the life and artworks of Mario Miranda with this community online
x
00:00

Among the many names that have defined the city of Mumbai, there are few that are as iconic as Mario de Miranda. The late artist and illustrator left his mark on the city through his caricatures, artworks and quite literally through doodles on the walls of Café Mondegar. A community of artists, enthusiasts and fans will meet online to discuss this everlasting impact of Miranda on Mumbai.


Welcome to Bombay. Pics Courtesy/Mario Gallery on InstagramWelcome to Bombay. Pics Courtesy/Mario Gallery on Instagram



“The session is a part of our segment called Artist of the Month. We choose an artist and deep dive into everything right from their childhood, their influences, and what shaped them,” shares The Abstract Room founder, Sankalp Sharma. The choice of Mario Miranda was sparked by an incidental artwork at a friend’s residence. Tarit Vepari, poet and community member, adds, “We will be exploring how Miranda’s upbringing in a Goan household, his stint with RK Laxman in a print publication, the walls of city spaces like Café Mondegar that still sport his works, and his works in Goa that were largely pro bono pieces.” The group will focus on the nature of Miranda’s works; and how, despite their diverse subjects, they find thematic commonality. 


Mario de MirandaMario de Miranda

On Today; 10 pm 
At Zoom 
Log on to @the_abstractroom (to register) 
Cost Rs 150

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide Goa mumbai Lifestyle news colaba Arts and culture

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK