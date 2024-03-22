Learn about India's lesser-known green heroes in this new book for children and adults

Celebrate some of India’s most resilient, lesser-known green heroes in a new book for children that grown-ups should also read

For award-winning environment journalist and conservation biologist, Bahar Dutt, writing books for grown-ups about her favourite subject was easier as compared to her newest offering, Planet Protectors (TERI). “I have done complex stories on the environment, but writing for children is a huge challenge, as it must have the right blend of imparting some knowledge while keeping your story fun, introducing them to the world of possibilities while also firing their imagination. So, although daunted by the task, this journey of writing children’s stories turned out to be most satisfying from a creative aspect,” she admits, juggling time for our interview in between patchy wi-fi connection and exploring marine life somewhere along India’s coastline.

The larger-than-life illustrations, courtesy, Pankaj Saikia, are engaging while the layout, designed in the large-size storybook format works well. However, it’s the stories that are the heartbeat. “I find that most ‘hero’ stories follow a linear approach to storytelling. Take for instance a story on a public figure like Malala Yousafzai or Nelson Mandela. The storyline will share when the person was born, where they go to school, the first incidents of greatness and what they were famous for. For a child, this is flat, unrelate-able. I wanted to create a wondrous world — as nature is so wondrous, and then look for those everyday acts of heroism that could be celebrated. Also, such titles can get preachy.”

Bahar Dutt

The rigour from decades of fieldwork by this seasoned green watcher reflects into the choice of subjects in her book. While there are a few familiar faces, Dutt has ensured there is adequate representation to geography, gender and importantly, the cause. She credits her in-house critics, daughters Aranya (9) and Prakriti (5) for their honest opinions. “Aranya would make up stories that revolved around sour lions and pink dragonflies, characters you’ll spot in the book. Prakriti is just learning to read, so naturally, her attention veered towards the illustrations. Both had extensive feedback as the book took shape. Aranya is a writer with a fiery imagination so she would be quick to point out inconsistencies.”

Dutt was clear the book had to include takeaways, “I wanted them to ask questions like, ‘Hey, how can I apply this to my daily life?’ referring to the ‘green action’ section at the back of the book. The idea was to ignite their imagination while familiarising them with heavy-duty concepts like species diversity, individual action and environmental justice.” She is keen that grown-ups also read it as it looks at serious issues like pollution, development, climate change from a child’s view point, and offers solutions. “Solutions are important as they create hope. And hope is what inspires action.”

Little Review Corner

Aranya: My favourite illustration is of the garbage monster. I don’t think I would draw the sour lions the way it’s been drawn right now. I am very curious to know what happened to all the people after their stories in the book. Are they alive? My favourite story is about the polluter penguins and the scientist who spoke to elephants.

Prakriti: My favourite moment from the book is when Purnima rescues the baby birds. I would like to meet all the people from the book.

The toughest chapter was on the Polluter Penguins. My kids always ask me questions like, ‘What is a court? What is justice? What is the role of a lawyer?’ I went to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) one day, and honestly, all the lawyers looked like penguins; hence the story. At the NGT, I discovered that there were lawyers defending the polluters while only one lawyer stepped up for the environment. That’s how I wrote the story inspired by a green lawyer who attempts

to save the environment and the world

- Bahar Dutt

Dutt worked closely with illustrator Pankaj Saikia on the concepts, shaping characters like the garbage-eating monster with gout and the polluter penguins. It was challenging to fictionalise real-life green heroes and make them larger than life. Seen here is an illustration from the chapter about Mumbai’s Afroz Shah known for his beach-cleaning initiatives along the city’s shores