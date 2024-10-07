With the Inktober challenge underway, city-based artists across ages share their experiences. Plus, a handy guide for beginners

File pics

Listen to this article Inktober 2024: Mumbai artists on why they participate in the art challenge x 00:00

Inktober is a month-long art challenge founded by American artist Jake Parker in 2009, designed to enhance skills, experiment with their craft, and enjoy the creative process of making art. Throughout October, participants create and share an ink drawing each day.

ADVERTISEMENT

One piece a day

Nishkaa Chamaria, design student, 17

Inktober is a challenge where consistency is key. I approach the prompts by relating them to my own life, interests, age and convey my messages and opinions through my art. This year, I used the prompt of a backpack to symbolise storing childhood dreams while incorporating elements like Dora’s backpack. I start brainstorming from the first thought or metaphor that comes to mind and create a mind map using it to go beyond the literal meaning of the prompt. For the ‘Binoculars’ prompt, I focused on how we often view and analyse negative emotions too closely, and removing the binoculars helps us see the bigger picture, clearly. Each year, I aim to polish one specific technique; this year, I’m focusing on hatching and cross-hatching, while evolving my personal style by experimenting with a variety of techniques. Working on one piece a day helps me stay focused and do justice to each prompt. Over the years, I have noticed progress in both the speed and quality of my work since my first Inktober in 2023, particularly in ideation and creative thinking.

Paper vs pixels

Savio Mascarenhas, art director and comic artist, 54

Inktober brings artists back to the basics of art — just an idea and a sketch. It pushes the boundaries of imagination every day. As a comic artist, I introduced my main character in 2022, a gallant little hero living in a fantasy world. Each prompt sends him and others on new adventures. I will try to weave the daily prompts into a visual tale by the end of the month. For example, the ‘Backpack’ prompt had characters emerging from his backpack, while the ‘Boots’ prompt introduced a gorilla called Boots. I approach each day’s prompt individually, resisting the urge to think ahead, this keeps me focused and grounded in the present moment. Working on paper has reconnected me with the physical process of art-making and brings out a different side of my creativity.

Unlike digital art, it challenges me with permanence and responsibility, since there is no undo button on paper. This month, I aim to play with light and shadows using different shades of grey in my work. Throughout the years I have seen my characters, and their world evolve with additions to the story. I encourage every artist to take in this challenge for their growth and evolution.

Putting emotions on paper

Amey Acharya, tattoo artist, 33

Inktober feels like a festival to me — liberating and deeply connecting me to my art. It grounds you to the fundamentals of art and serves as a yearly reminder to stay consistent. It’s about pushing yourself to create every day, not about competing with others. When I approach a prompt, I focus on the first emotion it sparks. Each piece becomes a reflection of the emotions I carry within, like my ‘Boots’ prompt, featuring Puss in Boots is a nod to the cats I grew up with. Inktober is a commitment to exploring new mediums and techniques so I don’t restrict myself and have used everything from hair dye to leftover coffee to create art. After the month ends, I sometimes combine prompts, like fusing the first and 30th to challenge myself and spark new ideas. This year, I plan on creating the first 20 prompts in black ink, and try switching to watercolours for the last 10. Art takes on a life of its own, I believe in letting it flow naturally without stressing on the end product much.

Let’s get started

. It’s never too late to start; you can begin now

. Push the limits of your imagination by reading or watching new things

. Don’t chase perfection. Experiment, and don’t dismiss ideas too soon

. Walking helps clear your mind and generate new ideas

. Observe your surroundings — inspiration can come from anywhere

. Be patient during ideation

. Don’t let social media trends dictate your style

. Use basic tools to express your creativity

. Be consistent, even if it’s just 10 minutes a day

. Take inspiration, but don’t compare yourself to others