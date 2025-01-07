International Brainteaser Month: Engage in these fun games that challenge your brain

With new year setting in, the mind is ready for a challenge. January is International Brainteaser Month, and its time to oil those brain cells

January is the ideal month to kick off working on that ticking brain, to tease it and challenge it into staying sharp. With this month-long focus on brainteasers, we reached out to enthusiasts for their favourite puzzles for all of us to try. Unsurprisingly, the word search emerged as a popular favourite. Here are a few other recommendations to get your brain tease-ready.

Readers’ Picks

Rhea Vellalam, student, St Xavier’s College

Sudoku is fun to play; it’s like you know the next move immediately. Solving crosswords in the newspaper was also fun because it refreshed my mind. All the words are upside down or backwards, in an unexpected way. And you get to learn new words and facts that are mind boggling but that’s what the concept is. I haven’t solved too many puzzles since we went digital though.

Vijendra Singh, hospitality professional, Kurla

I love crosswords. It’s my way of staying calm and meditative. In this era of AI, the traditional way of finding things out keeps me focused. I know it will eventually help me to keep my thinking mind active.

Dawn Mendonca, IT professional, Dallas, Texas

I used to play Brainvita a lot as a kid; it kept my mind sharp. But if I had to pick a favorite, I’d say Sudoku. I did a lot of Sudoku in newspapers back home in Mumbai; however, I seem to have lost touch with the puzzle after moving abroad.

The guide’s top picks



Brain teasers like Brainvita and crossword keep the mind active

All in one: Log onto the website, or download the app and be treated with a host of new challenges every day. Word games like Wordle, Connections, Spelling bee, or number games like the iconic Sudoku, all at your fingertips.

Log on to: nytimes.com/crosswords

Test your brain power: This website can keep you occupied all day, or for days at a stretch. It contains everything from puzzles and trivia to ciphers and riddles.

Log on to: braingle.com

Can you crack this? Each level is tougher than the next on this app and it may tempt you into using all your hints.

Log on to: Brain Out on all apps stores