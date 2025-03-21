On International Day of Forests today, four Mumbaikars rooted in the heart of Aarey Forest share their insights and untold stories

A bird’s eye view of the Aarey Forest. Pic/Rane Ashish

Listen to this article International Day of Forests: Mumbai's eco-warriors dive into how the city treats its jungle x 00:00

Once upon a forest

Aklesh Sutar, musician and anti-deforestation activist

My earliest memory from the forest is swimming in the Bangoda lake with no care in the world. The swims would always be followed by fishing for catfish, and spending time observing the bugs and snakes on the banks.



Aklesh Sutar (extreme left) and Prakash Bhoir (in red) ideate for their upcoming project. PIC COURTESY/AKLESH SUTAR

One day, we found our route to the lake blocked with metal sheets — it was the first warning sign of infrastructural change. The forests have shrunk and its residents have since adapted, albeit unhappily. The mud houses soon gave way to metal sheet homes, but the tribals continue to strive for that life we once had.

World Forest Day today should be a reminder that green cover not only in Mumbai, but states like Uttarakhand and Goa stand the risk of being uprooted for wider highways in the near future. I am currently collaborating with Warli artist and activist Prakash Bhoir to write and compose protest songs on the subject.

Food for thought

Manisha Dhinde, researcher



Manisha Dhinde places a sign that says Save Forest on a tree during a trail. PICS COURTESY/MANISHA DHINDE

As a Warli resident of Aarey, I realised that the city is still oblivious to many of the invaluable cultural treasures the forest hides. This Holi, we invited urban residents to see how palash, hibiscus, bhringraj and other plants have been used as natural colours for centuries by the Warlis. It’s a family affair now, with my brother who plays the traditional tarpa lending a helping hand on these walks.



A moment from the natural Holi celebrations in the forest

At a recent walk, we picked wild produce and cooked a meal the tribal way with earthen stoves out in the wild. Once you’ve tried the bamboo shoot stew, with fresh bhakri and ambadi [a plant grown for its edible leaves] chutney, you realise that the forest is much more than just the trees, its home to a melting pot of cultures.



Wild flowers and fruits foraged from the forest

Young and wild

Aparna Bangia, environmentalist, Youth For Aarey



Members plant native plants. PIC COURTESY/APARNA BANGIA

We recently led a trail for school students from South Mumbai who arrived with a word of caution from their teachers: their attention spans were limited. But once they walked the trail with a clear blue sky above them and butterflies fluttering by, they asked us questions, wrote poems and sketched for hours. If Mumbai’s AQI is taking a toll on your lungs, you’ll be surprised at how much you can explore on foot in the forest without gasping for breath.



Aparna Bangia

To keep it that way, we are now working on a restoration project in hamlets in the forest with eco-restoration practitioner Reema Shah. Non-native acacia trees, possibly planted by uninformed groups in all good faith years ago, are being swapped out for native species of trees, shrubs and grass with due consultation of the tribes.

Plant a seed

Ujwal Vhatkar, naturalist and nature educator

It is shocking to learn that many Mumbaikars don’t realise how lucky we are to have a natural forest thriving in the heart of the city. You can never get enough of the forest. There’s a good reason you hear news of species that haven’t been sighted in more than 100 years emerging from some nook of the forest from time to time. I am now exploring the Chenna region of the forest in North Mumbai to study its biodiversity. The onus to spark an interest for the city’s flora and fauna lies completely on the parents. I wish more parents gave the iPads and screens a break, and stepped out in the wild with us.

Where to begin?

Sign up for these expert-led beginners’ trails in Mumbai’s green lungs

>> Birding for beginners

ON March 23; 8 am

AT Main Gate, SGNP, Yeoor, Manpada.

CALL 8591382079

COST Rs 250

>> Shilonda Trail

ON March 23; 6.45 am

AT Nature Interpretation Centre, SGNP, Borivali East.

CALL 7738778789

COST Rs 450

>> Forest walk

ON Available on demand for groups of five

AT Bombay Natural History Society CEC, Goregaon.

LOG ON TO @meehir_pawar

COST Revealed on request