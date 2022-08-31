Ju-do better: Mumbai martial arts expert explains how judo can add to physical and mental wellbeing

Manipur teen Linthoi Chanambam brought home India’s first-ever gold medal at the recent World Cadet Judo Championships. If you’re inspired to pick up this martial art form, here’s a ready reckoner

Linthoi Chanambam. Pic Courtesy/ijf.org

Stepping into a judo class puts you on the path of several physical and mental health benefits. Developed by Dr Jigoro Kano in Japan in the 1880s, judo was introduced at the Tokyo Olympics in 1964. A weapon-free and strike-free combat sport, it focuses on techniques that allow you to defend yourself from opponents using throws, locks, sweeps and grappling moves. Sensei Suresh Kanojia, founder of Suresh Kanojia Martial Arts and Fitness Studio and United Judo Academy in Andheri, has been practising the martial art form for 38 years. He shares how judo can help achieve a fitter and calmer version of yourself.

Healthy choice

>> With judo, the body develops agility, flexibility and strength. While you won’t see punches and strikes being carried out at a training session, the martial art form requires arm, leg and abdomen strength. The routines will help you gain lean muscles.



A judo class in progress at Kanojia’s academy

>> Initial training, stretches and warm-ups are intense and will improve the flexibility and elasticity of your muscles.

>> An important technique in the sport is to use your opponent’s momentum, force and strength against them. Kanojia notes that judo follows the principle of maximum efficiency with minimum effort.

>> Students are taught to react quickly to opponents using various techniques that emphasise footwork, balance, posture and positioning. This helps the students develop quicker reflexes.

>> Judo promotes heart health through dynamic movements to improve the cardiovascular system and blood circulation.



Suresh Kanojia teaching kids

>> The martial art form helps gain confidence, self-esteem and concentration. It also instills discipline and self-control in one’s life.

Notes for beginners

>> No violence in the dojo: Pointing out that the word judo in Japanese translates to ‘way of suppleness or gentleness’, the sensei notes that the martial art form isn’t about violence but about self-defense.

>> Respect: He tells us that one of the first lessons for beginners is to respect the teacher, the opponents and the dojo — place of learning.

>> Be present: “After physically entering the class, the student must be mentally present as well,” Kanojia points out. This is facilitated through regular meditation.

>> Break the fall: First-timers might be afraid of being thrown on the floor, falling or getting hurt. Judo combats this fear by teaching them how to break their fall or to fall correctly while keeping the momentum or rolling with the motion to avoid direct impact on any part of the body. “In judo, we make sure that the head never hits the ground,” the master shares.

>> Invest a year: With multiple levels, and new teachings unlocked at every level, Kanojia suggests investing yourself in judo training for at least a year to understand the true essence of the martial art form and truly gain from it.

>> Age no bar: The sensei encourages people of all ages to train in judo. He shares that his youngest student is three years old while the oldest is 75.

Learn judo

United Judo Academy and Suresh Kanojia Martial Arts and Fitness Studio

At: Royal Sands, Andheri West

Log on to: unitedjudoacademy.com

Call: 9820134199

Jehangir Shroff Fitness Academy

At: Opposite Palamkote Hall, Parsi Colony, Dadar East.

Log on to: jsfa.in

Call: 9820610611

Vissanji Academy

At: Dr S Radhakrishnan Marg, Andheri East.

Log on to: vissanjiacademy.com

Call: 66992003

