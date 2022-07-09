Breaking News
Electricity bills to go up from this month in Maharashtra
20,000 people facing repercussions of ex-Mumbai CP's directive to lodge FIRs against wrong-side driving
Mumbai: Man tears up passport pages to hide Maldives trip from wife, ends up in prison
Mumbai: School principal, trustee booked for atrocity against blind student
Mumbai: CSMT surgery on without affecting train traffic
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Expert led online workshops on K beauty regimes

Expert-led online workshops on K-beauty regimes

Updated on: 09 July,2022 10:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanishka D’Lyma | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Learn about Korean skincare and its proper application in this online workshop and live demonstration

Expert-led online workshops on K-beauty regimes

The consultant during a live demonstration


Skincare routines are mostly unaffordable or standardised for a one-size-fits-all approach. Even as a form of self-care, having an extensive routine is a financial privilege and includes trials of products to find the right fit. So if you are curious or confused about what ingredients or products to use, but don’t want to burn too big a hole in your pocket, Nagpur-based Sneha Kewalramani, a technical cosmetic consultant, will be conducting recurring free Korean skincare routine workshops that will introduce the benefits of K-beauty and a 10-step routine through live demonstrations.

Sneha Kewalramani
Sneha Kewalramani




She explains that the teachings will help understand different ingredients and skin types, and how to shop for the right products. She adds, “K-beauty regimes are versatile and target various skin issues; accurate use of its products will help you work towards achieving clear vibrant skin.” After the session, attendees can opt for a two-day paid masterclass for personal consultations and regime details.


On: Next workshop on July 9; 12 pm to 1 pm 
Log on to: bitclass.live or insider.in 

mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK