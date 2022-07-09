Expert-led online workshops on K-beauty regimes

Learn about Korean skincare and its proper application in this online workshop and live demonstration

The consultant during a live demonstration

Skincare routines are mostly unaffordable or standardised for a one-size-fits-all approach. Even as a form of self-care, having an extensive routine is a financial privilege and includes trials of products to find the right fit. So if you are curious or confused about what ingredients or products to use, but don’t want to burn too big a hole in your pocket, Nagpur-based Sneha Kewalramani, a technical cosmetic consultant, will be conducting recurring free Korean skincare routine workshops that will introduce the benefits of K-beauty and a 10-step routine through live demonstrations.



Sneha Kewalramani

She explains that the teachings will help understand different ingredients and skin types, and how to shop for the right products. She adds, “K-beauty regimes are versatile and target various skin issues; accurate use of its products will help you work towards achieving clear vibrant skin.” After the session, attendees can opt for a two-day paid masterclass for personal consultations and regime details.

On: Next workshop on July 9; 12 pm to 1 pm

Log on to: bitclass.live or insider.in