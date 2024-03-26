Summer make-up looks are fun to create in the comfort of your air-conditioned bedroom; but how do you get your products to cooperate when the mercury soars? A make-up artist explains

Kiara Advani. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Keep it fresh: How to ace the summer make-up looks while dealing with the heat

The arrival of summer has heralded the onslaught of ‘juicy’, colourful make-up looks on fashion runways and social media mood boards alike. But even as we scroll through the inspiration, it occurs to us that none of these looks factor in the searing heat, uncomfortable humidity and dust that have become synonymous with summers in Mumbai.



Blue mascara can add a minimal and chic look; (right) Shraddha Kapoor in her summer look. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Neither are they built to withstand the rigours of the daily commute across a cityscape that’s in the midst of an all-encompassing, endless makeover. Is swearing off make-up and locking away our palettes and brushes our only recourse? Not necessarily, clarifies make-up artist Natasha Nyss. “It’s all about using the right products in the right quantities, with the right techniques,” she explains. With that, she lays down the following make-up mantras for summer 2024, the Mumbai edition.

Ace that base

The most flawless make-up looks are built on healthy, moisturised and protected skin, Nyss emphasises. A hack that can up your skincare game, she says, is to ice your face. “Using ice helps with oil control and sunburn, while also tightening your pores. You can follow this up with primer only on your T-zone to keep the oiliness at bay. Your final step is to use the right sunscreen for your skin type — those with oily skin will be well served by gel-based sunscreens,” she suggests.

Summer-proof your make-up



Shanaya Kapoor

Replace heavier foundations with tinted sunscreens, or BB or CC creams. If you must use foundation, she suggests using powder products that allow easy touch-ups and prevent your skin from looking greasy. Skip the eyeliner during the day, and use waterproof mascara to emphasise your eyes. Steer clear of liquid lipsticks and choose hydrating cream formulations to avoid chapped and dry lips. Carry a bottle of your favourite facial mist — choose a hydrating formula — and spray your face multiple times a day to keep your skin fresh and glowing, all day long. Don’t forget to protect your skin and hair with a scarf during your long commute outdoors.

Limit colours



Natasha Nyss

Although popsicle-hued eye products are the rage on social media, Nyss points out that elaborate or very colourful looks will be hard to touch up on the go, and are prone to smudging. Instead, she recommends a fresh, flushed look, with a marked emphasis on blush. Here, instead of cream or powder formulations, Nyss advises using tints that last longer and stay put through hours of wear, and choosing shades such as caramel pinks, nude-pinks, corals and peaches. “Don’t be afraid to go a little heavy-handed but do keep the rest of your look relatively simple. If you do want to add a pop of colour, a hint of blue around the eyes will instantly summer-ise your make-up — try a blue mascara or a blue smudge-proof eyeliner for a minimal and chic, but playful edge,” she recommends. Finally, invest in travel-sized and multipurpose products that you can easily pop into your office tote. A pencil that you can use for your eyeshadow, eyeliner and lipliner is a good example, she signs off.