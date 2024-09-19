'Less-is-more': Fashion experts share tips on how to wear it right for occasions

As Bollywood celebrities champion the ‘less-is-more’ approach to occasion wear, with the promise of timeless looks and heirloom pieces, here’s our take on how to wear it right

Aditi Rao Hydari in a muted gold langa voni

Paradoxical as it may seem, timeless style is trending again. For proof, look no further than Aditi Rao Hydari’s stunning langa voni in muted gold, or Sobhita Dhulipala’s pastel pink Uppada silk saree that bore none of the OTT flourishes that have become synonymous with big fat Indian weddings. More recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan made waves by opting for an intricately draped, restored Banarasi silk saree over a poofy gown, when celebrating her 25th anniversary in cinema.

Sobhita Dhulipala sports a pastel uppada silk saree at her wedding with Naga Chaitanya. Pics Courtesy/Instagram (right) Alia Bhatt styles an Ajrakh saree with minimal jewellery

“Given the tremendous pace at which the fashion cycle is moving, it seems like a much safer bet to invest in classics that you can wear and re-wear for several years, versus a very styled look that could just as easily look dated in only a few months,” says celebrity stylist Mitali Ambekar. The dilemma, however, is that since most contemporary palates have become accustomed to (or rather desensitised by) an overload of bling and opulent extravaganza, do these relatively muted looks run the risk of the wearer seeming underdressed or washing them out? Not necessarily, says Ambekar, who lays down a few simple rules to nail these looks:

Say it with colours

“The right colours can make all the difference, especially for special occasions such as weddings and engagements. Knowing your undertones and primary skin shade can enable you to choose shades that compliment you the most. If necessary, enlist the support of an expert,” says Ambekar. When styling a simpler garment, a monochrome colour scheme is a simple and elegant technique to create a striking look, she adds. Muted shades such as ivory, peach, pastel pink or mint work well for the daytime, while deeper tones such as wine, forest green, or midnight blue are perfect for evening events.



Mitali Ambekar

Simple but impactful

Choose timeless fabrics such as heirloom silk weaves (Banarasi or Kanchipuram are immediate favourites) that exude grandeur without needing too much embellishment. “Other fabrics you can opt for high quality silk chiffon, georgette and organza. These fabrics have a natural flow, are figure flattering and do not need heavy embroidery to look elegant,” Ambekar elaborates. While a saree is always a classic, other traditional styles such as anarkalis, lehengas, straight-cut kurtas and angrakhas will give you the most wear over the years. You could also opt to personalise your outfit with a special motif, subtle monograms or other such thoughtful but discreet details. Further, Ambekar suggests that you opt for garments with minimal embellishments such as tone-on-tone embroidery, which helps create a comparatively simple yet memorable look.



Kareena Kapoor Khan wears a restored Banarasi saree to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her Bollywood debut

Finishing touches

Limit your accessories to one or two pieces of statement jewellery. Avoid over layering and adding clutter, and pick metals that suit your skin tone and undertone. “The minimalist aesthetic should extend to your make-up as well — aim for a radiant look with a focus on glowing skin and a hint of blush. Use neutral tones on your eyes and lips. Avoid overtly matte products, and too many layers,” Ambekar notes. She adds that the goal of your make-up should be to define your features without overpowering them. Wear your hair in a sleek, face-framing style, with minimal floral hair accessories.