A work-in-progress section of Africa from the puzzle

Know your geography? Challenge yourself by solving this 1,000-piece world map puzzle

The world is fragmented into a thousand pieces. No, literally — this new world map jigsaw puzzle that I recently brought home to kick the habit of night-time doomscrolling comes with a whopping 1,000 pieces. For those open to learning, it’s a great refresher in basic geography. For others who overestimate their know-how, it’s a reminder of why you need one.

Log on to Brijbasi on amazon.in

Cost Rs 745 (for a set)