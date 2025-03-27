Breaking News
Know your geography? Challenge yourself by solving this 1,000-piece world map puzzle

Updated on: 27 March,2025 09:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | devashish.kamble@mid-day.com

For those open to learning, it’s a great refresher in basic geography. For others who overestimate their know-how, it’s a reminder of why you need one

Know your geography? Challenge yourself by solving this 1,000-piece world map puzzle

A work-in-progress section of Africa from the puzzle

Know your geography? Challenge yourself by solving this 1,000-piece world map puzzle
The world is fragmented into a thousand pieces. No, literally — this new world map jigsaw puzzle that I recently brought home to kick the habit of night-time doomscrolling comes with a whopping 1,000 pieces. For those open to learning, it’s a great refresher in basic geography. For others who overestimate their know-how, it’s a reminder of why you need one.


Log on to Brijbasi on amazon.in 
Cost Rs 745 (for a set)



