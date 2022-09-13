Laughing with the stars: A podcast for comic and mystery lovers

Tune in to a riveting podcast by three Hollywood actors whose comic timing and chemistry add to the magic of their guest’s revelations
(Clockwise from left) Sean Hayes, Will Arnett and Jason Bateman in a moment from the podcast. Pic Courtesy/Smartless on YouTube
On screen-fame and podcast success do not often go hand in hand. Yet, actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett’s podcast Smartless is a rare exception. While it has been running through the pandemic since July 2020, this writer caught up with it on the latest episode with Scottish actor, Ewan McGregor.
The weekly episodes are livened up by guests from outside the gossipy A-list of the industry. From Jeff Bridges, Jack Black and Kenan Thompson to skater Tony Hawk and drummer Dave Grohl lend colour and humour to the proceedings. The hour-long podcast is also brightened up by the trio’s camaraderie and sense of humour.
Be prepared for some funny, but random digressions that pop in. Woody Harrelson spends 15 minutes talking about competing with Bateman in diving upon piled up trash bags in New York during his early years, while Jack Black opens up about the hilarious moment when he discovered acting at a Passover Seder. In his episode, the Obi Wan-esque McGregor chats about how he almost rejected his most famous role in Star Wars.
These casual conversations occasionally reveal something surprising. A few particular stand-outs include Academy Award-winner Jordan Peele’s fondness for outlandish Japanese anime, or Ben Stiller and Bateman dissecting the process of directors acting in their own films. Each episode is filled with equal amounts of wit, trivia and easy conversation that make this a rare and engaging podcast by well-known celebrities.
Log on to Spotify, Amazon or YouTube