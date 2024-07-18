Witness a satirical take on a theatre artiste’s life today in Khar

Actor Gopal Datt will present his satirical take on a theatre artiste’s life through a set of self-written songs

Gopal Datt performs a song at a previous performance

Bring up Gopal Datt’s name in a conversation, and regardless of what company you’re in, they’ll recall having a good laugh. For the younger generation that grew up bingeing on OTT shows, Datt is the quintessential sidekick who brings comedic relief to serious scenes in popular shows like TVF Pitchers. Old-timers whose worlds once revolved around families watching TV shows, will recall watching The Week That Wasn’t by Kunal Vijayakar and Cyrus Broacha, and waiting for the shot to cut to Datt, whose hilarious get-ups would garner a chuckle even before his jokes.

Yet, unknown to those who only saw him on screens and stages, Datt has been kindling a different passion — writing and composing songs for theatre plays. Tonight, the artiste will perform Aur Karo Theatre, a set of 15 songs from plays spanning his three decades on and off the stage. “I was formally trained in playing the sitar as a young aspiring actor in my hometown, Nainital. When I moved to the National School of Drama in Delhi, I learnt the basics of theatre music there. These trysts with music sparked my love for the art form” he reveals.

Sushant Herlekar, Gopal Datt, and Siddharth Padiyar in performance. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Datt will take stage with musicians Shantanu Herlekar and Siddharth Padiyar to present songs from plays such as producer Akash Khurana’s Namak Mirch, inspired by the satirical writings of Pakistani writer Shuakat Thanvi, and actor-producer Manav Kaul’s experimental play Aisa Kehte Hai, a poignant love story. “Writing music for the stage is a unique experience. Unlike films, you can’t place a song between scenes. These songs play a central part in holding the act together,” Dutt remarks. Between performing the songs today, the artiste will give audiences a sneak peek of the context these songs were written in, and what went into bringing them to life.

In addition to the songs that made the cut, the artiste will present candid songs written in homes, during travels, and backstage with close friends. “Theatre life is not for the weak. There would be days where the humble vada pav would help us power through a day of work. On other days, we’d be getting an earful from our seniors for being late to rehearsals. These are moments that I look back upon fondly now. They’re memorialised in these songs,” he laughs, adding that there’s inherent irony in how hundreds of aspiring artistes, fuelled by passion, happily walk into these hardships every year.

Before signing off, we nudge Datt about his evident love for satire, and if he ever considers switching to other comedic styles. “The genre has always fascinated me. Its ability to make a strong point while managing to entertain diverse audiences is unmatchable. Over the years, it has helped me and my collaborators take some bold stances through our art. For that, it’ll always be a part of me,” he concludes.

