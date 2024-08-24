Indulge in this miniature Olympic Games night in Mumbai to have a good time this weekend

Get ready to drink, play and win at this miniature Olympic Games night

The Paris Olympiad may be over, but the fever hasn’t died down. Inspired by the recent games, Ace of Pubs is bringing a miniature Olympic Games night to the pub scene. “We conduct events regularly at restaurants across India, and we’re excited to create new experiences like the Olympic Games to engage our patrons,” shared Tilak Gaurang Shah, a sports enthusiast and founder of Ace of Pubs. “We wanted to level up the routine pub drinking and inculcate a unique experience,” explains Shounak Pethe, the operations head.

The games line-up includes darts inspired by the shooting and archery events, mini basketball for that slam dunk or drunk moment, foosball to channel your inner athlete, table tennis, and a beer relay (subjected to availability of participants) inspired by the 100-meter relay. In the beer relay, two teams compete to drink four pints of beer. For each event, the team of individuals with the most points will win boozy prizes; gold, silver, or bronze shots. “We want people to feel like they too can play these sports, while having fun,” added Pethe. Food will be available à la carte, and prizes for those below legal drinking age will be non-alcoholic beverages.

