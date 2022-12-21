From Remo to Ehsaan: Indian musicians share their playlist of Yuletide music

As the merry season arrives with tinsel in tow, some of India’s finest musicians share their playlist of Yuletide music that gives them the jollies

Salute to the OG

Remo Fernandes, composer, singer

Like most Goans, or most Catholics in India, I grew up on that classic Jim Reeves’ Christmas album. It’s always been a favourite at home. But lately, I have also been listening to Christmas stations on online radios such as Radio Tunes, or to Christmas playlists on Spotify, and through them I’ve discovered a lot of beautiful carols [old and new] which are real gems, and which I had never heard before. Merry Christmas everyone!

Stick to the classics

Ehsaan Noorani, composer and guitarist

A perennial favourite is Smiles and smiles to go by my favourite guitarist, Larry Carlton. This is not a Christmas song, but its happy vibe fits any celebration. Then there is Ella Fitzgerald’s Sleigh ride, and Eartha Kitt’s Santa baby, which is a tongue-in-cheek take on a Christmas song that I love. Of course, Christmas is not complete without Frank Sinatra singing to you, Have yourself a merry Christmas.

Funking it up

Gino Banks, drummer

Ever since I can remember in my house, we would play a Christmas album by Jim Reeves. It was a fantastic range of songs with a soothing voice. I also love Vanessa Williams’ Star bright that has a modern R&B orchestral arrangement with a jazz funk sensibility. There is something old and nostalgic yet modern about them.

Breaking free

Rhys Sebastian D’Souza, saxophonist, Bombay Brass

A popular choice for me is This Christmas by Donny Hathaway and The Christmas song by Nat King Cole. They are beautiful compositions that take me back to the time when my mum [Merlyn D’Souza, multi-instrumentalist and artiste] and I would play them on the piano on Christmas Eve. Peace round by Yellowjackets is an original take on the classic. Most of the players in the band take a reflective approach in how they play. It is soothing, even if it sounds intense.

Jazz all the way

Rhythm Shaw, guitarist

I listen to a lot of gospel-based jazz carols. One is a personal collaboration with Anna Rakita — Amazing grace — which we created for Christmas last year. Dallas Horns has created some beautiful Christmas albums. There are Al Jarreau’s Christmas specials that contain carols that have been harmonised and rearranged into a jazzy space.

Lo-fi and behold

Rishaad Chaudhry, rapper and songwriter

There is more to Christmas music than the traditional albums and singles. I enjoy listening to lo-fi music during the holiday season, by artists such as Powfu, Sarcastic Sounds and Snøw. The single Snowflake by Powfu is one of my most played singles. I find comfort in the song as it resonates with a range of emotions I feel throughout the season.

Staple fare

Aditi Iyer, singer and songwriter

This might sound cliché but I love All I want for Christmas is you by Mariah Carey. I’ve known and sang that song since I was a little girl, so it really sounds like Christmas to me. I also like Jingle bell rock because it’s such a simple and infectious tune that everyone can enjoy.

Buble it up

Aabha Hanjura, folk singer and musician

The easy pick is Mariah Carey’s All I want for Christmas is you. But the traditional choice of Jingle bell rock is a favourite. For me, the season is not complete without Michael Buble’s Holly jolly Christmas.

Seasonal memory

Rohan Solomon, composer and producer

Trying to remember the first time I heard Jingle bells is like trying to remember the first time I heard my name. A few classic renditions I did with Bindu (Subramanium) or Kirstin and the Christmas original I released last year titled, It’s Christmas. I love the Glee Christmas albums and both Christmas albums by Hanson. A few singles that get you in the Christmas spirit are All I want for Christmas is you by Mariah Carey and It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas by Michael Buble.

Interpreting merry melodies

Rajeev Raja, flautist and jazz artiste

Albums that look at jazz interpretations of the carols are something special. If you look at all the great jazz musicians — Herbie Hancock and Chick Correa’s Deck the halls, or Rahsaan Roland Kirk’s We free kings are my favourite choices of all time. As is Duke Ellington’s Jingle bells. Kirk’s interpretation has an odd time signature that makes it a fascinating version.

