Let’s clear the Mumbai coast with these clean-up drives post Visarjan

With immersions underway, join these clean-up drives to protect Mumbai’s shoreline

Beach clean-up by volunteers at Girgaon Chowpatty. Pic courtesy/ @change.is.us

Environment

. Girgaon Chowpatty

On September 29 and 30; 3.30 pm to 6 pm and 7 am to 9 am

Log on to @change.is.us

. Mithi River, Mahim

On September 30; 7 am onwards

Log on to @gullyclasses

Call 7400272143 (for details)

. Versova Beach

On Today; 10 am onwards

Log on to @afrozshah

Call 8425016876 (for details)

Email outreach.afrozshahfoundation@gmail.com

. Dadar Beach

On September 24, 1 pm onwards; September 26, 4 pm onwards; September 29, 7 am onwards

Message 8828494926

. Juhu Beach

On September 23 and 29; 8 am to 10 am

Log on to @beachwarriorsindia

. Navi Mumbai’s mangrove clean-up

On September 24; 7 am to 10 am

meeting point Flamingo Point Near Shri Bamandev Bhuyaari Marg, behind TS Chanakya, Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

Call 9773274296 (for details)

Email ienvironmentlife@gmail.com

. Carter Road Beach

OnToday; 7.30 am to 9.30 am

Meeting Point Promenade opposite Di Bella, Carter Road,

Bandra West.

log on to @cartercleanup