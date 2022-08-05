Let’s do the capoeira

Now that tennis star Novak Djokovic is learning capoeira, are you keen to take it up? Here’s how you can benefit from this martial art form

Moshe Massah

With a passion in his voice, Sucuri Singh, lead teacher at Capoeira Academy of India, introduces us to the Brazilian martial art form, capoeira, which involves flowing manoeuvres facilitated with and disguised as dance. It was created by Africans who were enslaved in Brazil in the 16th century as a way to engage in recreational activities and practise self-defense — the latter bypassing the knowledge of their colonisers. It’s often mistaken as a dance form, but Sucuri corrects us, saying, “It is purely a martial art that incorporates elements of dance and music, and instruments including the African berimbau and agogo, and the pandeiro that’s common Brazil. The moves are hidden in dance so the coloniser wouldn’t know they were practising martial art. But, without music and instruments, there will be no capoeira.”

Sucuri Singh

Physical benefits

Sucuri notes that capoeira helps develop overall flexibility, balance and strength. It also includes dynamic movement and powerlifting. With a special focus on mobility, he tells us that capoeira mimics animal movement which widens the range of motion and helps students move smoother. The teacher explains that music is not the only unique aspect: “In other martial arts, we’re taught to look ahead or behind. But in capoeira, as it takes place in a circle, we develop 360-degree awareness and focus where we can react and move quickly.”



One of Singh’s sessions in progress

Factory of friendship

He shares that developing sharp attention skills extends to all aspects of life. “There’s a lot of work when a partner is involved, so it’s important that students trust and support each other. There’s a lot of energy-exchange that happens in class, and this interaction further develops awareness. Capoeira is a factory of friendship,” he chuckles. Sucuri narrates accounts of growth and discipline in students and practitioners of capoeira: “After one month of training twice a week, a student’s parents noticed his improved body alignment; he could focus better and for longer. My student got better at football, dodging faster and thinking quicker on his feet.”



Djokovic practises capoeira. Pic Courtesy/Twitter

Log on to:: Capoeira Academy on YouTube to watch Singh practise

How capoeira helps

>> Dynamic movements with inverted kicks and hands to the ground help develop hand-eye coordination.

>> You will achieve all-round fitness and strength.

>> The body opens up with free movements; it is a great way to release stress at the end of the day.

>> Classes involve playing instruments and singing, which will help you gain rhythm and make you feel more confident.

Moshe Massah, instructor

Learn capoeira

1. Capoeira Academy India

Log on to: capoeiracademy.in

Call 9920276260

2. Moshe Massah

Log on to: @mos-he.massah

3. Centre for Capoeira India

Log on to: capoeiraindia.in

Call 8652726738