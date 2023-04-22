Are you a woman traveller keen to set out solo? Three woman vloggers help you curate a safe escape this summer

Yogita Chainani in Auli

Are you a solo woman traveller? These 3 vloggers share tips and tricks for you

. Yogita Chainani, @believelovetravel

Known for her short videos that offer a quick glimpse into the destinations she has been to, travel-vlogger Yogita travels only solo. In her Instagram reels, she rolls out lists of destinations across the globe best-suited for a particular season. Her videos also provide an overview of the destinations and how to travel within a budget while ensuring safety.

Gurmeet Kaur Dhaliwar during her trip to Jagdalpur

. Gurmeet Kaur Dhaliwar, @gurmeetkaurdhaliwar

Dhaliwar makes videos that explore places across India which are usually deemed unsafe for solo female travellers. Her videos from the hidden caves of Bastar, and her experience of staying in a village without electricity and network for 24 hours in Chattisgarh are among the more popular ones. She encourages women to step out by setting out on unfathomable ventures by herself. To ensure her viewers’ safety, she also advises them against certain activities or engagements, and clarifies if they need to be better equipped on their journey depending on their destination.

Radhika Sharma in Meghalaya

. Radhika Sharma, @Radhika_Nomllers

YouTuber Sharma, with 256k subscribers, is also known for her across-the-world vlogging, but her videos are longer in duration, and more detailed. She charts out maps from her experiences, taking the viewers virtually with her on the trips, explaining in detail what to expect and where. Her videos are curated for those who are travelling on a shoe-string budget and also those who don’t mind spending more. She provides specific information about accommodation and food, too.