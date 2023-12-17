Breaking News
Mumbai's all-women band, Wild Wild Women set to release new track

Updated on: 17 December,2023 09:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | mailbag@mid-day.com

Mumbai’s all-girl band will release its new empowering solo featuring upcoming rappers from around town

The band announces their new solo with the rappers

Mulinchi toli bagha aali gheun rap; hip hop chya scene madhe zhala motha jam,” raps Pratika, of city’s all-women band, Wild Wild Women, revealing the hook of their upcoming track — Mulinchi toli.


“I cannot believe it’s been three years already!” She admits over a call. To celebrate the band’s third birthday in December, the girls will release a special track that will not only introduce the city to new female faces, but will also be a fitting tribute to the first song they released in 2020.


“We have collaborated with three rappers from across Mumbai for this track, which is actually a cypher; much like our first-ever song three years ago,” she shares. The rappers include Saniya Mq, D.Raashi and Mahi. “These are all upcoming artistes. While D.Raashi is from Gwalior, she is currently studying in the city. This is a simple, old-school cypher on women who have broken stereotypes.” 


She further reveals that while the original band members (Jacquilin Lucas, Krantinaari, MC Mahila, Preeti Sutar and herself) will voice the chorus, one will find the three rappers in the main verses. With their title song out in November and many other songs planned for the coming year, we say that it’s a worth-wild comeback!  

