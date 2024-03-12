An innovative creators’ studio offers digital content creators seven themed sets under one roof. We explore the space to check if it cracks the vibe test

The team sets up a retractable green screen at the studio

Listen to this article This creators’ studio in Andheri gives digital content creators unique sets to experiment with x 00:00

The monotonous sights of muddy dug-up roads paired with worn-out yellow barricades stretching all along Andheri West’s Link Road lead us to a newly-opened creator studio. A complete shift in visual scenery follows. A room inside a room, seven of them, in fact. Griebs Media Studio, Assam-born sound engineer Chakir Hussain’s new 1,000 sq ft content creation space is a multi-themed, multi-purpose space that claims to be the one stop solution for the evolving creators’ obsession with ‘aesthetics’.

The studio opens to what looks like a replica of a nook of a Rajasthani palace. “This section is called Jharokha,” Hussain points out, adding that the idea was to bring a minimal version of the grand palaces for dancers and musicians. “We kept it minimal to allow artistes and their teams to bring their props and place them without it looking too crammed,” he adds.

ADVERTISEMENT



Sukanya Kashyap explains the set design of Jharokha

Sukanya Kashyap, creative director, and the brains behind the design, reveals that the set was made using wood blocks and Plaster of Paris (PoP) motifs. When asked about longevity of the sets, she explains that they were put together within two months; while the PoP and paints are bound to chip and erode with usage, a bi-annual revamp is part of the maintenance plan.

Right across Jharokha one finds Sukoon, a homely, vibrant space marked by Turkish-inspired décor, and Wisdom, a podcast space that stands out, ironically, with its muted tones and some classic reads on a bookshelf. Kashyap informs us that this set was designed using up-cycled wood from discarded tables and chairs, and the furniture was sourced from local artisans from Behram Baug in Jogeshwari. “We shaped these sets to suit certain kinds of creators in our mind, but they have surprised us with their creativity,” Hussain smiles, adding that the podcast space has been getting booking queries from short-form infotainment creators and news presenters.



Chakir Hussain (in green) with the technical team of the studio at the Flame set

As we pivot once again, our heads almost spinning with the changing visuals, we’re now facing the Rhythm Lounge, a compact dance floor with a speaker that stands tall in a corner. Sushant Pawar, who has just shot a short dance Instagram reel at the set gives us his review, “The great part is that the lighting has been taken care of. It saves us a lot of time. The floor, while made compact to fit the space, might seem a tad restrictive if you’re planning to dance with a crew of more than two.” Hussain agrees, adding, “The space is still in its experimental stages for both us and the creators. The sets might be small; however, we encourage creators to use multiple sets in a single video.”



Wisdom, the podcast set

While Hussain and Kashyap walk us through the other sets, Lumina, Flame, and Flora, we notice muffled music wafting across from a slim doorway on the other end. Inzam Choudhury, a Mumbai-based music producer and the studio’s in-house technician, is working on the post production of a track. “Great visuals are nothing without industry level audio. In an age where your production value directly dictates how much of the viewers’ 15-second attention span is yours, you can’t overlook these details,” Choudhury shares. To that end, the studio provides complete post-production assistance to its clients.



Rhythm Lounge, a compact dance floor. Pics/Nimesh Dave

But with a space that houses seven sets together with no partitions, would one have to walk in with seven ideas at a time? Hussain informs us that currently, a booking offers creators access to all seven sets. “Renting out a single space at a time becomes impossible owing to the plan of the space. On the other hand, we have seen creators use this to their benefit by shooting a month’s content in a day. The diverse spaces can also spark some creativity. Having the same visual tonality around you can sometimes be a setback,” Hussain signs off. As we make our way back through the dug-up roads and yellow barricades, a tad more worn out by now, we couldn’t agree more.

At: Griebs Media Studio, Bhagwati Complex, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West.

Time: 10 am to 9 pm

Log on to: @griebsmediastudio

Cost: Rs 3,000 per hour (includes post-production fees)