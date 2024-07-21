Learn the latest K-Pop moves at this Andheri-based dance workshop

A new community conducts one-off dance workshops to guide fans through trending K-pop choreographies. Their upcoming session features a hit track by famous K-band (G)I-DLE

A moment from the (G)I-DLE’s famous track, Queencard. Pic Courtesy/Youtube

Catchy music, heart-touching lyrics, drama, fashion and outstanding dance choreography — these unfailingly entertaining aspects together make the Korean pop (K-pop) music traverse borders, reaching billions across the globe. The thumb rule for any K-pop idol is that they cannot be good at singing alone; they need to be equally good performers. Dancers and die-hard fans Dr N Uditi Rao and data analyst Shibani Parui’s new community, Purple Expressions, aims to give people a taste of performing like an idol at their one-off dancing workshops. One such workshop will be held at an Andheri studio in the coming weekend.

“Shibani and I first met at Kathak class. As we enter the sixth year of learning the traditional dance form, I remember talking to her when we had started out and being astonished by finding someone who is as big a K-drama/K-pop fan, as me” Rao recalled. For her, K-drama paved the path for K-pop, while for Parui, it was the other way around. “I discovered BTS during the lockdown,” she shared.

Dr N Uditi Rao and Shibani Parui

Rao has watched over 340 K-dramas since she discovered the genre in 2016. Her journey with K-pop started much later in 2019, when she came across the song Maria by Hwasa. “It was such a beautiful song, and the choreography swept me off my feet. As a dancer, I knew I had to learn the steps!” Rao, who is a physician, exclaims. In Parui she found a dance partner willing to explore the lengths of K-pop by simply learning and recreating them whenever they got a chance.

“Often, we’d search for classes that would teach certain tricky K-pop choreographies but could never find one. There are many K-pop communities in the city but the people who attend may not necessarily be interested in dancing. They are there for the music, or more likely for a specific band, like BTS,” she explains. As dancers, the duo wanted to create a community that also explored performance, which plays a crucial role in K-pop, and did not focus on just one group. “There are so many bands that deserve to be appreciated, take (G)I-DLE or Aespa, for instance. Hence, we founded this community where you learn one routine in every workshop, while finding new friends from the fandom. Our breaks in between are all about exchanging K-pop and K-drama notes,” the duo explains.

The workshop on July 28 will teach the dance routine for (G)I-DLE’s track Queencard. “You can show up in your comfy clothes, or dress up like an idol for the recording. The choice will be yours. Just make sure to carry a pair of shoes you have not worn outside. You can also dance barefoot or with socks, if you’re comfortable with that,” Rao signs off.

On July 28, 3 pm onwards

Time Acacia Studio, MHADA colony, Andheri West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com; @purpleexpressionsdance

Cost Rs 500

Nail the look

For those who’d like to own every K-move, and style, two K-pop fashion enthusiasts break down an easy-breezy look to put together.

. To ace the K-pop look, focus on trendy colours. Mix and match bold patterns, and pay attention to accessories like hats and jewelry. Try out fun hairstyles and make-up. I love the (top right) casual yet appealing K-pop look with a knit Cuban shirt, wide pants, and boots. You can also opt for (right) a loose fit shirt, straight leg cargos, and black boots; throw in simple jewelry like rings and necklaces.

Rishabh Sadavisan, @rishabryu

(Left and right) opt for monochrome fits

. When one sees anything that is bold and inspired from streetwear, they instantly imagine K-pop. My favourite looks are monochrome fits — like white tee on white bottoms, paired with blazers. This one is a staple Korean look. For an easier look, opt for baggy jeans and tight-fit crops paired with jackets. This look can never get out of style. Add bows to complete your look.

Aayushi Jain, @aayushijain28

Accesorise with bows; (right) pair tight-fitted crops with jackets