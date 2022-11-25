×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Maharashtra govt asks BMC chief to draw ward boundaries
Mumbai: Long process to woo shopkeepers along Malad bridge commences
After Centre suggests third measles shot, BMC asks: when?
Clue that led to Aftab Poonawala’s arrest: Web search history
Mumbai: BMC again calls for bids to concretise 400 km of roads

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Watch a play dealing with themes of existentialism this weekend

Watch a play dealing with themes of existentialism this weekend

Updated on: 25 November,2022 10:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anuja Jain | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

Influenced by the writings of greats like Marquez and Murakami, a new play aims to answer some of the questions that life throws up

Watch a play dealing with themes of existentialism this weekend

Actors of Hope, Hamartia, and Books rehearse their scenes


Life is like trying to untangle a tangled earplug wire, but each time, you end up unravelling a slew of emotions and complicated situations. Although you can’t solve that earplug wire puzzle, Omkar Bhatkar, writer and director of Hope, Hamartia, and Books, hopes to help you find the answers to some of life’s questions. This still frame direction play doesn’t feature any protagonist.


Omkar Bhatkar
Omkar Bhatkar



Bhatkar, the play’s writer-director, will present a surrealistic approach to the existentialist questioning of life in this one and a half-hour play. Inspired by the written works of Milan Kundera, Haruki Murakami, and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, he wondered what happens when the characters of their books meet.


The play revolves around how life is as fragile and delicate as the wings of butterflies: “Love, life, and death are synonymous, as for me love is life, life is death, and death is life once again.” He added that the play will not be a new take on these topics, but rather another attempt to unravel their mysteries. With a minimalist style of direction and a poetically inclined script, Bhatkar hopes that it will resonate with the audience in more ways than one.

On: November 26; 7 pm and November 27; 5.30 pm 
At: St Andrews Centre for Philosophy and Performing Arts, Bandra West.   
Log on to: in.bookmy-show.com
Cost: Rs 350 onwards

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai bandra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK