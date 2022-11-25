Watch a play dealing with themes of existentialism this weekend

Influenced by the writings of greats like Marquez and Murakami, a new play aims to answer some of the questions that life throws up

Actors of Hope, Hamartia, and Books rehearse their scenes

Life is like trying to untangle a tangled earplug wire, but each time, you end up unravelling a slew of emotions and complicated situations. Although you can’t solve that earplug wire puzzle, Omkar Bhatkar, writer and director of Hope, Hamartia, and Books, hopes to help you find the answers to some of life’s questions. This still frame direction play doesn’t feature any protagonist.



Omkar Bhatkar

Bhatkar, the play’s writer-director, will present a surrealistic approach to the existentialist questioning of life in this one and a half-hour play. Inspired by the written works of Milan Kundera, Haruki Murakami, and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, he wondered what happens when the characters of their books meet.

The play revolves around how life is as fragile and delicate as the wings of butterflies: “Love, life, and death are synonymous, as for me love is life, life is death, and death is life once again.” He added that the play will not be a new take on these topics, but rather another attempt to unravel their mysteries. With a minimalist style of direction and a poetically inclined script, Bhatkar hopes that it will resonate with the audience in more ways than one.

On: November 26; 7 pm and November 27; 5.30 pm

At: St Andrews Centre for Philosophy and Performing Arts, Bandra West.

Log on to: in.bookmy-show.com

Cost: Rs 350 onwards

