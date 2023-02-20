This platform celebrates the art of cinema with film screenings and discussions

The city gets a new platform to watch, discuss and appreciate cinema

Pic/iStock

Cinephiles are in for a treat as Veda Factory in Versova is set to launch a new initiative, Film Snoop, that celebrates cinema. The platform launches this week with two screenings, of Mehak Jamal’s Bad Egg and Jasmine Kaur Roy’s Raavi, followed by a discussion with producer Vinit Masram. The venue’s founder, Sampat Singh Rathore wishes to offer the city a space to, as he shares, “strengthen their understanding of movie making as a technical art form, and grow as a community.”

Sampat Singh Rathore

The space will ensure enthusiasts are able to apply acquired skills, and engage with cinema through screenings, masterclasses, panel discussions and interviews with experts. Rathore adds that the events will look at the technical and creative side of cinema — art appreciation, networking and critical viewing. “The main idea is to ensure conversation around independent cinema,” he elaborates. Following the first screening, the rest of the events will be held at a new Andheri West venue.



On February 24; 1.15 pm and 3.45 pm

At Veda Factory - Art Studio, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova, Andheri West.

Log on to insider.in

Free