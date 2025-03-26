A five-day workshop will take participants through the craft of clowning with the emphasise on the need of humour in our lives

Amruta Mapuskar. Pic courtesy/Kishan Dev

Mention the term ‘clown’ to most cine fans, and they might suggest Joaquin Phoenix or Heath Ledger walking down an alley with a menacing grin plastered on their painted face. But what about a female clown? Honestly, names don’t rush to the mind. When we broach this topic to theatre practitioner and clown pedagogue Amruta Mapuskar, she tells us, “Historically, women have been conditioned to behave a certain way and look presentable all the time. If you notice funny female characters in cinema, you can clearly see the typecasting that goes there. There is a certain societal conditioning attached here, which prevents people from being goofy and funny. Clowning quite beautifully helps you break that mould.”

With this thought in mind and a strong love for the sheer eccentricity and humanness of the craft, Mapuskar is back with Clownspiracy — a five-day workshop that will take participants through an experiential study of the art form. “At the core of it, clowning is all about having the ability to laugh at oneself and own up to one’s flaws. Because once you start laughing at your stupidity, it makes it easier to be comfortable with others’ mistakes. It is also about being playful and present in the moment — breaking the fourth wall to make that connection with people. To put it poetically, it softens your heart,” she shares.



Participants work with props during a workshop in 2023. Pic courtesy/Swapnil Kamat

Entering her 10th year in clowning, Mapuskar’s workshop is a mix of theoretical and practical theatre. “I will cover the concepts and techniques of clowning including slapstick and physical comedy then we will also trace the history of the art form with discussions on how clowning has always been socially, culturally and politically relevant. I’ll talk about artistes like Gardi Hutter, Hilary Chaplain, Avner Eisenberg, Rupesh Tillu and Julie Goell, among others who have been icons of the craft. That being said, we’ll also look into how people can emote with their body and incorporate physical comedy in their practice,” the 39-year-old explains.

Comedy is a complex and difficult genre to ace. How does she ensure that her participants open up and step into the shoes of the clown? “It takes time but in the end it is a very therapeutic process. The idea is to accept one’s vulnerabilities and being comfortable with it. And when it comes to comedy or humour, it goes without saying that satire has always been an instrumental part of any society or democracy. It pushes people to ask questions, challenge power and create space for dialogue and conversation. In an increasingly polarised world, it’s needed more than ever,” she opines. We couldn’t agree any more.

FROM March 28 to April 1; 10am to 5 pm

AT Kalari Warriors Studio, Laxmi Business Park, Laxmi Industrial Estate, Suresh Nagar, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO @clowning_wali_bai (to register)

COST Rs 20,000 (inclusive of the entire workshop)