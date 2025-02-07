Like experimenting with fashion? Make use of AI tools to help you remain stylish

AI tools can not only help you to better organise your wardrobe, they can also make you more stylish and sustainable

Apps also help plan looks for your holidays and special occasions

Let's face it — in the age of the Instagram aesthetic and Pinterest-dictated microtrends, you’re only ever one shopping spree away from a wardrobe that’s bursting at the seams and also struggling with an identity crisis. And no matter how much you try to ‘Marie Kondo’ your way to organisational success, it can be a tad overwhelming if you don’t know where to begin. This is where AI can lend a stylish helping hand. “Curating outfits, simplifying the de-cluttering process, building capsule wardrobes and even shepherding your future shopping process, AI-powered tools can transform the way you dress,” says image consultant Greeshma Thampi. So, where do you begin?

Cataloguing helps you choose better. Representation pics

Prep and catalogue

The first and most obvious step is to take stock of what you already own and create a catalogue that you can upload to an app of your choice. “Photograph individual pieces against a plain background. It can seem like a cumbersome process at first, but it’s quite similar to having your entire inventory on your fingertips. Many AI apps can remove the background to ensure that all garments can be seen clearly and with a uniform presentation,” suggests Thampi. You could go a step further and add additional information such as the exact colour, material or fabric, the season you wear it for, brand, price, and other details. Some of these may be generated automatically by the app as well. With that, you have created your ‘digital wardrobe catalogue’. If this seems like a lot, you could take the shorter, easier route of sharing your Instagram handle with an AI chatbot such as ChatGPT — the app will decode your aesthetic, and can eventually go on to suggest colours, combinations and fits that complement your features.

Certain apps offer makeup recommendations for a complete aesthetic refresh

Create seasonal capsule wardrobes

If you’ve ever looked at an overflowing closet and yet despaired about having ‘nothing to wear’, Thampi recommends organising your clothes into seasonal capsules. “A capsule wardrobe is a curation of pieces that can be mixed and matched to create several looks. You could create capsule collections for specific seasons, or on a monthly basis. This allows you to use most if not even item in your wardrobe. How many of us are guilty of buying the same thing twice because we forgot we had it? Cycling through your wardrobe allows you to prevent unnecessary purchases. If you must invest in choice pieces to fill any gaps, AI tools can analyse your inventory to point out exactly what you need and direct you to pieces that fit your budget, aesthetic and body type. Many AI algorithms base these predictions off your previous purchases, browsing history, and personal aesthetic,” maintains Thampi.

Some apps ensure there is no repeat purchase of similar looking outfits

Refresh your style

“When you find yourself stuck in a style rut, turn to the app to create fresh looks from your wardrobe for specific occasions — work, formal event, casual outing, holiday, weddings, and so on. This practice, known as ‘shopping from your own closet’ not only injects freshness into your outfit choices but also saves you from unnecessary purchases. The advantage of using AI apps is that they can regard each piece individually and style them in a variety of ways, which may not always be a practical exercise on a daily basis,” Thampi advises.

She adds that when using an app, the more you interact with it, the more successful it is in decoding your personal style to make suitable recommendations.

Greeshma Thampi

You could also lean on the app for assistance with accessories, hair and make-up, and use the tools to pack more effectively for when you travel — the app can suggest a curation based on the nature of your travel (work or holiday), season, number of days, events and other specifics. “AI tools can help you analyse data including the pieces that are worn most often, those that are worn the least or not at all, and the cost per wear to direct your future purchases, reduce waste and be more sustainable. Certain apps also allow you to collaborate with friends, shop from their closets, and receive styling suggestions from them. These activities make dressing up more exciting and creative,” Thampi signs off.

Your AI style gurus

Depending on the outcomes you desire from your AI wardrobe intervention, Thampi recommends choosing from the following tools:

. Indyx: A free digital wardrobe and styling app, this tool lets you index your closet, plan outfits, track your cost-per-wear, share your closet with friends, and get styled by experts

. Whering: An app by and for slow fashion lovers, this community-based platform can help you to discover, rediscover or refine your personal style without buying any new clothes. It lets users rent, swap and borrow in place of shopping for new clothes

. Acloset: A digital fashion closet, this app focuses more on organisation and analytics for quicker and smarter dressing and shopping experiences

. ChatGPT: For quick suggestions and a less immersive experience, this free chatbot can help you reinvent your style by offering quick tips and suggestions, provided you ask the right questions