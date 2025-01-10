Breaking News
Listen to this podcast to know more about polar bears and how global warming affects them

Updated on: 11 January,2025 09:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | devashish.kamble@mid-day.com

This engaging podcast takes listeners on an Arctic adventure to meet polar bears and understand how global warming impacts them

An Arctic polar bear. Pic courtesy/X

We all know that the repercussions of global warming are complex and multifarious. Take for instance, the turbulent cyclones that lash India’s coastline every year, or the unbearable temperatures during the summer months, or the gradual disappearance of certain animal species. While we in the tropical and subtropical regions of the world are struggling to mould our lives around this constantly changing climate, creatures in the frigid environs of the Arctic Circle, like the polar bear, are facing far more challenging issues.


(From left) Marshall Escamilla and Lindsay Patterson. Pic Courtesy/Instagram(From left) Marshall Escamilla and Lindsay Patterson. Pic Courtesy/Instagram


In the most recent episode of Tumble, a science podcast for kids hosted by science journalist Lindsay Patterson and music teacher Marshall Escamilla, the conversation deep-dives into the life of the polar bear with the guest of the episode, Dr Andrew Edward Derocher, a polar bear scientist and professor of biological sciences at University of Alberta talking about his experiences with the furry animal. Right from busting myths, to learning about the bear’s habitat and eating patterns, the podcast breaks down complex concepts into nuggets of information for kids.


Andrew DerocherAndrew Derocher

With an introduction to the anatomy of the bear (they are not as cute and cuddly as is common perception), Derocher uses anecdotes to discuss his expeditions to the North Pole, and the impact of rising temperatures on the polar bear’s habitat. He explains how the formation of sea ice is integral for its survival and sustenance — a process that is disrupted by global warming. The hosts also detail how it is difficult for scientists and researchers to predict the animal’s reaction to climate change, given the scale at which the phenomenon is unfolding. The best option, they reveal, is to be mindful of consumption patterns along with a scientific monitoring of these animals to be fully aware of the situation.

Imbued with humour, the hosts share crucial insights with a simple approach to resonate with children. There is a bonus interview episode in the Patreon page of the channel where Derocher talks about what happens to polar bears when they move to human towns.

Log on to Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts

