World Laughter Day: Head to these comical events this weekend in Mumbai

Updated on: 06 May,2023 09:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | mailbag@mid-day.com

To make the most of World Laughter Day tomorrow, we’ve curated the best chuckle-worthy activities in the city

World Laughter Day: Head to these comical events this weekend in Mumbai

File photo

Feline good times


Bring your pets to this unique cat party by Pet Fed that will make your pet’s day special. Get set to be amused as they participate in fun activities. A yummy treat is in store for them as well.
ON May 7; 12 pm to 3 pm
AT Effingut, Dhanraj Mahal, Colaba. 
LOG ON TO petfed.org Cost R499 (entry per human)



Make it funny


Spread across seven Sundays, with its first session on World Laughter Day, this workshop by improv comedy expert Ankit Challa  will guide you on how to deliver the real deal. Participants will be given exercises and games that challenge them to think on their feet, work together as a team, be present in the moment, and work towards making their humour into an act, Challa shares, adding, “Improv workshops are a fun way for participants to let loose and build team morale. Laughing and being silly together can create a more positive and collaborative work environment. If you’re looking to improve your team’s productivity or develop your personal skills, consider attending this workshop. You will be quite surprised by the benefits that you will gain from this fun and engag-ing experience.”
ON May 7 onwards; 1 pm to 3 pm 
AT Title Waves, St Paul’s Media Complex, Bandra West. 
LOG ON TO insider.in
COST Rs 10,000 

Breathe out laughter

Bust your daily stress as Dr Suchitra Kaul Misra aka Corporate Laughter Doctor, teaches you how to incorporate a dose of laughter and a few exercises in your daily work schedule in this Laughter Yoga session by Ethika Insurance Broking. The session promises stomach-clutching laughter exercises that will surely result in improved mental health, which will in turn guarantee improved productivity and concentration.
ON May 7; 3.30 pm to 5 pm
LOG ON TO Ethika Insurance Broking on facebook.com

Listen up

While adulting is an unavoidable stage of life, it is also always complemented with humorous mess-ups. Listen to Sometimes Funny Always Awkward, a podcast by friends Maddy MacRae and Grace Hore, for a heavy dose of laughter. They discuss their adulting goof-ups, including topics like dating, sex and puberty, most of which are sure to crack you up.
LOG ON TO spotify.com

Comic timing

What better way to celebrate World Laughter Day than to attend a stand-up comedy? Join popular comic Sonali Thakker in her live stand-up comedy for an evening of non-stop laughing at this Bandra venue.
ON May 7; 6 pm
AT That Comedy Club, Pali Hill, Bandra. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com 
COST Rs 499

Secret laughs

For those who don’t like to get out of the house on Sundays, Sunno Bey’s Lol from Home brings stand-up to you. These online comedy shows are very popular for their surprise line-ups and a promised session of innocuous roasting.
ON On May 7; 10 pm to 11 pm 
LOG ON TO insider.in 
FREE

