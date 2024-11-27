An experiential exhibition in Lower Parel teleports children to the prehistoric era in a fun crossover between science and history

A dinosaur exhibit at the museum

Listen to this article This experiential exhibition in Lower Parel introduces children to palenteology x 00:00

They say the best way to learn something is by getting involved with it and nothing better than an experiential museum to teach the young minds of this generation about the creatures of the prehistoric era. The Museum of Solutions, in collaboration with Get Set Learn, an educational consultancy platform, is bringing an immersive experience called Dinosaurs Among Us, to India. It is an exhibition about palaeontology, conceptualised by the American Museum of Natural History.

ADVERTISEMENT



Tanvi Jindal Shete

From role-playing as dinosaurs, to tracing fossil impressions, the exhibition has a host of activities planned for children. But why palaeontology, we ask? “Learning about palaeontology is important because it sparks curiosity in children and helps them to understand the world in a deeper way. By studying dinosaurs and their evolution, they not only learn about prehistoric life but also grasp fundamental scientific concepts of evolution, adaptation, and extinction. These kinds of immersive experiences allow children to engage with complex concepts engagingly and memorably,” Tanvi Jindal Shete, founder of Museum of Solutions, tells us.



The fossil sandpit at the museum

The exhibition is designed to offer an interactive experience to children, pulling them into the world of palaeontology to understand the evolutionary link between dinosaurs and birds. “We have a fossil excavation sandpit where children can use real tools to piece together a jigsaw puzzle of the excavated skeletons. There’s also an activity where they will be encouraged to trace fossil impressions of these prehistoric creatures and take them home,” Shete reveals.



Children excavate mock bones

This edition of Dinosaurs among us has been curated by Dr Akinobu Watanabe, research associate at the American Museum of Natural History and assistant professor of anatomy at New York Institute of Technology. By blending learning with interactive activities, the boundaries of knowledge are made more porous for young minds, making it an indelible personal experience for them, “We hope to inspire children to explore, question, and ultimately contribute to a more sustainable and equitable future” Ameet Zaveri, co-founder of Get Set Learn, explains. The exhibition is open to visitors of all ages while the activities are targeted for children from three years and above.



A kid assembles a dinosaur fromexcavated puzzle pieces

TILL January 31

TIME 10 am to 6 pm (Tuesday to Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

AT Museum of Solutions, Victoria House, Lower Parel.

LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 399