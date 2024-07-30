Located in the heart of Mumbai, MuSo is a one-of-a-kind place that encourages children to become problem solvers of tomorrow. It offers a mix of theme-based exhibits, immersive experiences, learning and development programmes, creative tool-based labs and a library with a curated collection of children’s books

Mid-day file pic

Listen to this article Mumbai's Museum of Solutions features on TIME’s 'World’s Greatest Places 2024' x 00:00

Museum of Solutions (MuSo), a unique children’s museum in Mumbai, has been recognised by TIME in its list of the World’s Greatest Places of 2024. It is part of the list which highlights 100 extraordinary destinations to visit and stay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Located in the heart of Mumbai, MuSo is a one-of-a-kind place that encourages children to become problem solvers of tomorrow. It offers a mix of theme-based exhibits, immersive experiences, learning and development programmes, creative tool-based labs and a library with a curated collection of children’s books. The overall objective of the museum is to motivate children to think creatively and deliver positive impact in their communities.

Tanvi Jindal Shete, founder of Museum of Solutions, said, "We are deeply honoured to be included in TIME's World’s Greatest Places to Visit. This recognition is a testament to our dedicated staff, volunteers, and partners who have worked tirelessly to create a dynamic and engaging space that inspires action and change. The fact that MuSo has been acknowledged in this list in less than a year since we started operations, underlines the impact that it has made so far. We thank all those who have visited us till now and take this opportunity to invite everyone to come and experience MuSo. We shall continue with our mission of inspiring and educating the future change-makers through creativity and innovation."

Since the inception in 2023, the team at MuSo has aimed to work on creating a place to nurture innovation and forward-thinking capabilities. It is designed as a place where visitors come to learn, to discover, and to create. The MuSo features a range of exhibits that highlight innovative solutions in areas such as sustainability, technology, and the arts. Visitors can gain first-hand understanding of real-world examples of positive change. The museum also organises workshops, and events for all ages, on diverse topics to foster a community of lifelong learners and change-makers.

To compile this list, TIME solicited nominations of places—including hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, museums, parks, and more—from its international network of correspondents and contributors, as well as via an application process, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.

While there are many children’s museums in India, the Museum of Solutions stands apart with a unique solution-oriented approach that goes beyond conventional learn-through-play models. Spanning 1,00,000 square feet in Lower Parel in Mumbai, the non-profit has four distinct labs where kids ages two to 17 can experiment with math, physics, art, and other STEAM subjects; tackle real-world challenges like marine pollution and climate change through immersive experiences; create mock-ups of anything from boats to robots using electronics, woodworking, and technology; and learn about sustainability through composting and gardening. By year’s end, the museum plans to set up a Changemakers Panel—a first-of-its-kind initiative in India (and globally) where children aged 11 to 14 will help design new programs and exhibits.