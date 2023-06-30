Veteran tennis champ Venus Williams will flaunt her dazzling pastel pink dip-dyed hair at Wimbledon Championships 2023. Celebrity hairstylist Elvis Vaz, shares hacks for Indians to sport a similar look

Venus Williams sports a pastel pink hairdo at The Wimbledon Championships, 2023. Pics courtesy/Twitter

Listen to this article As Venus Williams flaunts dazzling pastel pink hair, here's how you can pull it off x 00:00

Maintenance is a must

Hair colour like Venus Williams’ is accompanied by a lot of maintenance and procedure; much more than one would require when they’re colouring their hair — say, red or brown. You need to first depigment your hair completely, and then apply the pigments. It takes a really long time to get that accurate shade on Indian hair because our hair is rich in red pigments that are naturally resistant. Even after your hair lifts it, the colour will start wearing off after a week or so. You will have to pigment it all over again so that it looks fresh.

ADVERTISEMENT



(Left) Vaz suggests opting for deeper shades in pink like rose pink (middle) to avoid maintenance hassles; (right) Vaz’s work on Mrs India contestant, Chloe Ferns took nearly an entire day

This is also a very expensive affair. It costs anything between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, excluding the maintenance cost. To get the correct colour, we tend to apply a lot of agents like olaplex, conditioner and masks to retain the pigmentation. Your hair undergoes a lot of pressure; it can get swollen and is bound to get frizzier; particularly in the monsoon. So unless you want to pull off a hair colour like Venus’, and if your lifestyle permits the kind of care and maintenance it requires, I will not suggest you to go for it. Otherwise, it can cause breakage to your hair.

Wear it like a pro

>> People with darker skin tone generally avoid carrying a colour as light in shade such as this. I think Indians should wear it more often. However, it may not go as well with people who have a yellow skin tone. But it can do wonders with dark or pinkish skin tones.

>> The colours of your wardrobe also play an important role in elevating the hair colour. If you want to wear pastel pink hair like Williams, try shuffling the colour of your clothes between white, green, black and beige. It will really lift the look.

>> As for your hair style, with short hair — a pixie or a bob cut — colours like this work faster. If your hair is longer, it will take time to achieve the actual tone and you’ll have to keep it tied all the time. That can prove to be challenging with Indian weather.

>> You can wear pink tones with curly hair, just apply leave-in conditioner and wear it. But curly hair won’t give you that entire pink-look. A pastel pink look can only be achieved when you iron your hair. In William’s case, if you look at pictures, you see that she’s ironed her hair, too. If the hair is very curly, you will not be able to see the colour distinctively. You can only notice the vibrant colour when the hair is straight.

>> If you’d rather not face the hassle of maintaining the pastel pink, you can opt for rose pink. The process is easier. It will fade away after two weeks too, but hairdressers generally give you a bottle with watered colour which you can use when shampooing your hair. And just like that, you’re brand new again.

Monsoon care

>> Do not blow dry your hair. The humidity will spoil it.

>> Use leave-in conditioner and wear your hair wavy so that it looks natural and fresher. Sleep with a braid if you want naturally wavy or curly hair.

>> Use products like spray-on conditioners and styling agents like curl cream, Moroccan cream or night cream.

>> Wear satin caps at night. When you wake up your hair will feel softer, and less frizzy