Guests participate in a women's meditation circle. Pics courtesy/India Soul Fest

With the world changing at an alarming pace, and lifestyles evolving to accommodate the need of a fast-paced, highly functional, quick gratification system — matters of the body and mind can often take a backseat.

Bringing a whole set of wellness methods and modalities to Mumbaikars, the second edition of the India Soul Fest this weekend promises a soothing interlude from the structural chaos of the world. From holistic healing methods like breathwork sessions, sound therapy and energy healing, to specialised zones and arenas that provide a deep dive into the ideas and concepts of wellness, the festival is a one-stop getaway to recover and re-energise yourself.

Kinjal Makwana, the curator of the festival tells us, “It was during the pandemic, when everything had kind of slowed down that I figured time for myself and explored wellness avenues. I started to learn more about spirituality, manifestation, energy healing and it put things into perspective for me.” Inspired by the wellness festivals of the West, primarily in California and Mexico, Makwana decided to bring a similar experience to Indians through the fest.



(From left) A child doodles on a board at the fest; a tarot card reader offers insights into destiny-related questions; participants engage in a movement workshop at a previous edition of the festival

The festival is divided into zones and sections where experts will interact with participants on specific healing practices. Enter the Mindful Arena to listen to wellness thought leaders Namrata Mane and Maitreyi Gayatri discuss mindfulness and inner peace or attend a unique shankhnaad (conch shell) workshop with Arpit Singh. If you are someone who finds it easy to unwind with artistic tools, city-based art therapist Lavanya Rastogi’s simple, introspective workshops are where you might want to head.

For those who prefer to take a mystic route to understand the power of energy healing can pop into the Oracle Oasis to know their destiny with a carefully curated line-up of divinatory practices like tarot reading, coffee ground interpretation, angel card, crystal healing, and Pranic healing. “These methods are basically intuitive readings where the experts offer advice and guidance based on your energy. This won’t help if you are not willing to work on yourself though,” Makwana cautions.

The Zen Den, as the name suggests explores therapeutic practices such as inner child healing, sound bath, Himalayan Kriya chanting and meditation to provide relief from stress and deal with issues related to trauma. “Be it managing work, family or dealing with personal problems, it is important to recognise the value of healing and self-love in a world that can easily get overwhelming. It is more important than ever now,”

she observes.

With a flea market full of handcrafted trinkets, essential oils and wellness products to a food fair hosting a delish line-up of healthy and nutritious bites, the fest might just be the fulfilling weekend escape you are looking for.

ON April 19 and 20; 2 pm to 10 pm

AT Phoenix Palladium, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

