Thursday
Watch it with Pride
Celebrate Pride Month at a screening of Sir Ma’am, a touching story of the LGBTQiA+ community.
Time 3.30 pm
AT Dextrus,G Block, BKC.
LOG ON TO dextrus.in (RSVP mandatory)
ENTRY Open to all
Friday
On the shore
Catch authors Anand Pendharkar and Sejal Mehta (above) as they discuss Mumbai’s marine life with journalist Kartik Chandramouli.
TIME 4.30 pm
At Durbar Hall, The Asiatic Society of Mumbai, Fort.
LOG ON TO asiaticsociety.org
Saturday
A melodious evening
Enjoy a musical evening at Sham E Mehfil where popular artiste Papon will perform on World Music Day (June 21).
TIME 7.30 pm
AT Shanmukhananda Hall, 292, Comrade Harbanslal Marg, Sion East.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 3999 onwards
Creative stop
Learn to make mosaic tables and trays at a session with Craftomania.
TIME 11 am to 2 pm
AT Third Wave Coffee, Navneelam Society, Siddharth Nagar, Worli.
CALL 9892164180
COST Rs 2050 onwards (includes an F&B voucher)
Sunday
Book to stage
Watch Matthew Spangler’s stage adaptation of The Kite Runner, presented by Arena Theatre Productions.
TIME 3 pm, 7 pm
AT NCPA, Nariman Point
LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 500
Monsoon escape
Trek to Visapur Fort near Lonavala for a green change of scenery.
TIME 5 am
MEETING POINT Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East.
LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 1399