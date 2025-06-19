If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Pic courtesy/The Humsafar Trust

Listen to this article Looking for things to do in Mumbai? Explore these interesting events x 00:00

Thursday

Watch it with Pride

Celebrate Pride Month at a screening of Sir Ma’am, a touching story of the LGBTQiA+ community.

Time 3.30 pm

AT Dextrus,G Block, BKC.

LOG ON TO dextrus.in (RSVP mandatory)

ENTRY Open to all

Friday

On the shore

Catch authors Anand Pendharkar and Sejal Mehta (above) as they discuss Mumbai’s marine life with journalist Kartik Chandramouli.

TIME 4.30 pm

At Durbar Hall, The Asiatic Society of Mumbai, Fort.

LOG ON TO asiaticsociety.org

Saturday

A melodious evening



Papon. Pic Courtesy/@paponmusic on Instagram

Enjoy a musical evening at Sham E Mehfil where popular artiste Papon will perform on World Music Day (June 21).

TIME 7.30 pm

AT Shanmukhananda Hall, 292, Comrade Harbanslal Marg, Sion East.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 3999 onwards

Creative stop



Pic Courtesy/Craftomania

Learn to make mosaic tables and trays at a session with Craftomania.

TIME 11 am to 2 pm

AT Third Wave Coffee, Navneelam Society, Siddharth Nagar, Worli.

CALL 9892164180

COST Rs 2050 onwards (includes an F&B voucher)

Sunday

Book to stage



Pic courtesy/@arenatheatreproductions

Watch Matthew Spangler’s stage adaptation of The Kite Runner, presented by Arena Theatre Productions.

TIME 3 pm, 7 pm

AT NCPA, Nariman Point

LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 500

Monsoon escape



Pic courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Trek to Visapur Fort near Lonavala for a green change of scenery.

TIME 5 am

MEETING POINT Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East.

LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 1399