Looking for things to do in Mumbai? Explore these interesting events

Updated on: 19 June,2025 09:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Minal Sancheti | minal.sancheti@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Looking for things to do in Mumbai? Explore these interesting events

Pic courtesy/The Humsafar Trust

Looking for things to do in Mumbai? Explore these interesting events
Thursday
Watch it with Pride

Celebrate Pride Month at a screening of Sir Ma’am, a touching story of the LGBTQiA+ community.
Time 3.30 pm
AT Dextrus,G Block, BKC. 
LOG ON TO dextrus.in (RSVP mandatory) 
ENTRY Open to all


Friday
On the shore


Catch authors Anand Pendharkar and Sejal Mehta (above) as they discuss Mumbai’s marine life with journalist Kartik Chandramouli. 
TIME 4.30 pm 
At Durbar Hall, The Asiatic Society of Mumbai, Fort. 
LOG ON TO asiaticsociety.org

Saturday
A melodious evening

Papon. Pic Courtesy/@paponmusic on Instagram
Papon. Pic Courtesy/@paponmusic on Instagram

Enjoy a musical evening at Sham E Mehfil where popular artiste Papon will perform on World Music Day (June 21).
TIME 7.30 pm
AT Shanmukhananda Hall, 292, Comrade Harbanslal Marg, Sion East. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 3999 onwards

Creative stop

Pic Courtesy/Craftomania
Pic Courtesy/Craftomania

Learn to make mosaic tables and trays at a session with Craftomania.
TIME 11 am to 2 pm
AT Third Wave Coffee, Navneelam Society, Siddharth Nagar, Worli.
CALL 9892164180
COST Rs 2050 onwards (includes an F&B voucher)

Sunday
Book to stage

Pic courtesy/ @arenatheatreproductions
Pic courtesy/@arenatheatreproductions

Watch Matthew Spangler’s stage adaptation of The Kite Runner, presented by Arena Theatre Productions. 
TIME 3 pm, 7 pm
AT NCPA, Nariman Point 
LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 500

Monsoon escape

Pic courtesy/Wikimedia commons
Pic courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Trek to Visapur Fort near Lonavala for a green change of scenery. 
TIME 5 am 
MEETING POINT Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East. 
LOG ON TO  bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 1399

