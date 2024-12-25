If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Looking for things to do in Mumbai? Here are seven interesting events to check out this weekend x 00:00

Thursday

Build up for the new year

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are feeling a little tired after gorging on a Christmas feast, then start off your weekend plans with a healthy alternative. Sign up for a detox after the Christmas celebrations with this Hatha yoga session. The practice promises to help detoxify and cleanse your system using breath control and relaxing of core muscles. Unwind with a session that will centre your mind and body for the celebratory

week ahead.

TIME 8.30 am to 10 am

AT Tangerine Arts Studio, Ground Floor, Villa A, Wilfred Apartments, Bandra West.

Log on to @tangerineartsstudio on Instagram

CALL 9867369960 (to register)

Observe dreams



An artwork by Anjana Mehra

Catch the last exhibition of the year with Anjana Mehra’s Four Walls, One Square Feet, A Piece of Sky, that studies the lives and dreams of urban dwellers.

Till January 4; 10.30 am to 7.30 pm

At Nine Fish Art Gallery, The New Great Eastern Mills, Near Rani Baug, Byculla East.

Friday

Brew your potions

The secret to being a good host is to have a good drink at hand. Discover the complex world of cocktails and spirits, and learn the tricks and techniques to create your own signature cocktail for the season. With the guidance of expert mixologists, you might be able to curate the perfect brew for your home parties.

Time 6 pm to 9 pm

At Toast and Tonic, Jet Airways Godrej, G Block, BKC.

Log on to troveexperiences.com

Call 8262916899

Cost Rs 3,000 (per person)

Saturday

Laugh it out

Nothing brightens a weekend up like comedy. Anirban Dasgupta (below) returns to the Mumbai stage after a successful international tryst. Having made waves as the first Indian stand-up comic to feature at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, he is now on tour with his latest set, Polite Provocations. Wry humour and deep thoughts on life interject recollections of his recent international adventures and being a ‘girl dad’. If you are looking for a way to wash out the festive blues, head over for this late show.

TIME 9 pm

AT G5A Warehouse, Laxmi Mills Estate, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 499 onwards

Learn from the stage

Enjoy the adventures of a writer and his long-standing battle with his creations in Ghatnaayein.

TIME 5 pm and 7.30 pm

AT Prithvi Theatre, 20, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 499 onwards

Relax by the lake

Embark on a one-day trip to this serene waterfront along the Western Ghats to escape the noise of the city. An early sunrise, and camping amidst nature can help to recharge your batteries.

Meeting time 3 pm

Meeting point Dogra Food Mall, Mumbai-Agra Road, Kasara.

LOG ON TO mischieftreks.com

Cost Rs 1,900 (food and stay included)

Sunday

Party for the end of the year

Rock with city metalheads on the best hits of Slipknot, System of a Down and Tool as the Pune-based Nemophilis (above) arrive in town for a special tribute concert to wind down the year.

Time 7.30 pm onwards

AT The Stables, Peninsula Redpine Hotel, near Airport Road, Andheri East.

LOG ON TO sortmyscene.com

COST Rs 499 onwards

Stroll by the sea



A marine porcelain crab spotted during a previous walk

While the city buzzes with festive energy, head out with your little one to the calmer coastline alongside Juhu Koliwada for an enlightening shore walk. From five-armed starfish, crabs (left), anemones and brittle stars, learn the diverse and rich biodiversity that thrives along the coastline’s tide pools. If you are looking to teach your little one about the need to protect natural resources, this might be the on-ground lesson they need.

Time 3.15 pm

At Juhu Koliwada (location revealed on confirmation)

CALL 8976451433 (to register)