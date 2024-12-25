If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Thursday
Build up for the new year
If you are feeling a little tired after gorging on a Christmas feast, then start off your weekend plans with a healthy alternative. Sign up for a detox after the Christmas celebrations with this Hatha yoga session. The practice promises to help detoxify and cleanse your system using breath control and relaxing of core muscles. Unwind with a session that will centre your mind and body for the celebratory
week ahead.
TIME 8.30 am to 10 am
AT Tangerine Arts Studio, Ground Floor, Villa A, Wilfred Apartments, Bandra West.
Log on to @tangerineartsstudio on Instagram
CALL 9867369960 (to register)
Observe dreams
An artwork by Anjana Mehra
Catch the last exhibition of the year with Anjana Mehra’s Four Walls, One Square Feet, A Piece of Sky, that studies the lives and dreams of urban dwellers.
Till January 4; 10.30 am to 7.30 pm
At Nine Fish Art Gallery, The New Great Eastern Mills, Near Rani Baug, Byculla East.
Friday
Brew your potions
The secret to being a good host is to have a good drink at hand. Discover the complex world of cocktails and spirits, and learn the tricks and techniques to create your own signature cocktail for the season. With the guidance of expert mixologists, you might be able to curate the perfect brew for your home parties.
Time 6 pm to 9 pm
At Toast and Tonic, Jet Airways Godrej, G Block, BKC.
Log on to troveexperiences.com
Call 8262916899
Cost Rs 3,000 (per person)
Saturday
Laugh it out
Nothing brightens a weekend up like comedy. Anirban Dasgupta (below) returns to the Mumbai stage after a successful international tryst. Having made waves as the first Indian stand-up comic to feature at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, he is now on tour with his latest set, Polite Provocations. Wry humour and deep thoughts on life interject recollections of his recent international adventures and being a ‘girl dad’. If you are looking for a way to wash out the festive blues, head over for this late show.
TIME 9 pm
AT G5A Warehouse, Laxmi Mills Estate, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi West.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 499 onwards
Learn from the stage
Enjoy the adventures of a writer and his long-standing battle with his creations in Ghatnaayein.
TIME 5 pm and 7.30 pm
AT Prithvi Theatre, 20, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 499 onwards
Relax by the lake
Embark on a one-day trip to this serene waterfront along the Western Ghats to escape the noise of the city. An early sunrise, and camping amidst nature can help to recharge your batteries.
Meeting time 3 pm
Meeting point Dogra Food Mall, Mumbai-Agra Road, Kasara.
LOG ON TO mischieftreks.com
Cost Rs 1,900 (food and stay included)
Sunday
Party for the end of the year
Rock with city metalheads on the best hits of Slipknot, System of a Down and Tool as the Pune-based Nemophilis (above) arrive in town for a special tribute concert to wind down the year.
Time 7.30 pm onwards
AT The Stables, Peninsula Redpine Hotel, near Airport Road, Andheri East.
LOG ON TO sortmyscene.com
COST Rs 499 onwards
Stroll by the sea
A marine porcelain crab spotted during a previous walk
While the city buzzes with festive energy, head out with your little one to the calmer coastline alongside Juhu Koliwada for an enlightening shore walk. From five-armed starfish, crabs (left), anemones and brittle stars, learn the diverse and rich biodiversity that thrives along the coastline’s tide pools. If you are looking to teach your little one about the need to protect natural resources, this might be the on-ground lesson they need.
Time 3.15 pm
At Juhu Koliwada (location revealed on confirmation)
CALL 8976451433 (to register)