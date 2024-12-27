New Year is a few days away, and if you’re yet to find a calendar the old-fashioned way, we’ve curated a list of picks depending on your interests

Representation pic

Listen to this article Mark the year: Check out these unique calendars depending on your interests x 00:00

For wellness enthusiasts

This affirmations card desk calendar features 12 hand illustrated cards made with 100% recycled paper. Each month carries an affirmative message for a brighter mindset along with sticker sheets for easy organisation.

Log on to: roohanirang.com

Cost: Rs 799

ADVERTISEMENT

For hardcore Mumbaikars

For those who love quirky Indian prints, this auto-shaped calendar is the perfect option. The calendar features cutesy, fun illustrations based on autorickshaw wallahs and comes with three customisable sticker sheets as well.

Log on to: happywagon.com

Cost: Rs 899

Here is another option that is a hat tip to the city’s quirky illustrations celebrating the Maximum City.

Log on to: @mitti_canvas on Instagram

Cost: Revealed on request

For shayari fans

This sher-o-shayari calendar is a must-have for the lovers of Urdu poetry. Each month offers some of the best couplets from the giants of Urdu literature like Parveen Shakir, Jaun Elia, Ahmad Faraz among others. The calendar also comes with a sturdy easel stand for easy installation.

Log on to: nukkadstudios.com

Cost: Rs 699

For culture chroniclers

This calendar gift box charts the journey of River Ganga with illustrations and stories about the river’s flora and fauna on each page. The set also comes with a wooden frame to support the calendar along with a room mist and nagchampa incense sticks.

Log on to: phool.co

Cost: Rs 595

Here is a folklore calendar that takes you on a delightful journey through 12 Indian cities, replete with colourful illustrations, captivating stories, and a beautiful postcard painting.

Log on to: @paperbaagco on Instagram

Cost: Revealed on request

For art aficionados

For Vincent Van Gogh fans, this calendar will be a showstopper for your work desk. Featuring not only 12 but 14 artworks of the artist in matte finish paper, the calendar can also double up as a New Year gift option for loved ones.

Log on to: tallengestore.com

Cost: Rs 550

If the cosmos is your muse, get yourself this hand-painted lunar calendar which features illustrations of the moon in cyanotype printing with metallic colours for an aesthetic addition to your home or workspace.

Log on to: @ruchitamadhok on Instagram

Cost: Revealed on request

For animal lovers

Featuring hand painted watercolour illustrations of animals with nuggets of trivia; this wildlife-themed calendar is the perfect addition for your home and educational spaces.

Log on to: @summer_scribbles on Instagram

Cost: Rs 599

This calendar features photographs of strays adopted from The Welfare of Stray Dogs with every purchase dedicated towards the organisation’s healthcare programmes for Mumbai’s furry friends.

EMAIL wsdindia@gmail.com

Cost: Rs 250 (plus courier or available for pick up at multiple outlets)

For DIY enthusiasts

This platform has a wide range of options for those with a ‘can-do’ spirit. From DIY vintage TV shaped calendars to mini toasters, assemble the set to get vibrant calendars for your home.

Log on to: @skygoodiesco on Instagram

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

If you prefer functional options, this eco-friendly DIY calendar is a perfect addition to work desks. Made from sustainable corks, the calendars are minimalistic and can be re-used too.

Log on to: suspire.in

Cost: Rs 499