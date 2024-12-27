New Year is a few days away, and if you’re yet to find a calendar the old-fashioned way, we’ve curated a list of picks depending on your interests
For wellness enthusiasts
This affirmations card desk calendar features 12 hand illustrated cards made with 100% recycled paper. Each month carries an affirmative message for a brighter mindset along with sticker sheets for easy organisation.
Log on to: roohanirang.com
Cost: Rs 799
For hardcore Mumbaikars
For those who love quirky Indian prints, this auto-shaped calendar is the perfect option. The calendar features cutesy, fun illustrations based on autorickshaw wallahs and comes with three customisable sticker sheets as well.
Log on to: happywagon.com
Cost: Rs 899
Here is another option that is a hat tip to the city’s quirky illustrations celebrating the Maximum City.
Log on to: @mitti_canvas on Instagram
Cost: Revealed on request
For shayari fans
This sher-o-shayari calendar is a must-have for the lovers of Urdu poetry. Each month offers some of the best couplets from the giants of Urdu literature like Parveen Shakir, Jaun Elia, Ahmad Faraz among others. The calendar also comes with a sturdy easel stand for easy installation.
Log on to: nukkadstudios.com
Cost: Rs 699
For culture chroniclers
This calendar gift box charts the journey of River Ganga with illustrations and stories about the river’s flora and fauna on each page. The set also comes with a wooden frame to support the calendar along with a room mist and nagchampa incense sticks.
Log on to: phool.co
Cost: Rs 595
Here is a folklore calendar that takes you on a delightful journey through 12 Indian cities, replete with colourful illustrations, captivating stories, and a beautiful postcard painting.
Log on to: @paperbaagco on Instagram
Cost: Revealed on request
For art aficionados
For Vincent Van Gogh fans, this calendar will be a showstopper for your work desk. Featuring not only 12 but 14 artworks of the artist in matte finish paper, the calendar can also double up as a New Year gift option for loved ones.
Log on to: tallengestore.com
Cost: Rs 550
If the cosmos is your muse, get yourself this hand-painted lunar calendar which features illustrations of the moon in cyanotype printing with metallic colours for an aesthetic addition to your home or workspace.
Log on to: @ruchitamadhok on Instagram
Cost: Revealed on request
For animal lovers
Featuring hand painted watercolour illustrations of animals with nuggets of trivia; this wildlife-themed calendar is the perfect addition for your home and educational spaces.
Log on to: @summer_scribbles on Instagram
Cost: Rs 599
This calendar features photographs of strays adopted from The Welfare of Stray Dogs with every purchase dedicated towards the organisation’s healthcare programmes for Mumbai’s furry friends.
EMAIL wsdindia@gmail.com
Cost: Rs 250 (plus courier or available for pick up at multiple outlets)
For DIY enthusiasts
This platform has a wide range of options for those with a ‘can-do’ spirit. From DIY vintage TV shaped calendars to mini toasters, assemble the set to get vibrant calendars for your home.
Log on to: @skygoodiesco on Instagram
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
If you prefer functional options, this eco-friendly DIY calendar is a perfect addition to work desks. Made from sustainable corks, the calendars are minimalistic and can be re-used too.
Log on to: suspire.in
Cost: Rs 499