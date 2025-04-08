Love art? Indulge in this interactive game night to learn more about paintings

A SoBo gallery will host Artcade Night, a fun and interactive game experience themed on the exhibits to help decode art better

Participants collaborate in a game. Pic courtesy/Shaina Nikam

Understanding the nuances of art can be tricky but it can be an easier experience if the approach is an immersive and interactive affair. At Artcade Night to be held at Chemould CoLab later this week, you can learn about artworks by giving your visit a board game spin with a series of interactive games that will help you to understand the paintings in a fun way.

Participants playing the card-based game, Queer Gods

Abhishek Lamba, a game designer who co-created the board game, Shasn Azadi, and the host for the event, talks about his inspiration to add the game element into art galleries, “As a game designer I realised that game-ifying the space, designing games around art, making games around the exhibit, might make the people feel closer to the art.” Anybody keen to understand art better can sign up.

They add, “I moved to Bombay and since then I am trying to take this game design skill set and bring this game-ification to different spaces. Artcade night was born out of that. I loved going to the art galleries but I always felt that visiting an art gallery was always a passive experience. I was keen to turn the gallery into a space that can be alive and that can help foster the spirit of creation.”



A deck of cards elaborates the details of the queer mythology in the game. Pics courtesy/Abhishek Lamba

Lamba explains the process, “It’s a 90 to 120-minute-long show where I will have spent some time in the art gallery already and have created games that will make you feel closer to the exhibit.”

Neehara Kothapally, gallery associate at Chemould CoLab, says, “At Chemould CoLab, we love hosting events and workshops that respond to the ongoing exhibition and bring art enthusiasts together. So when Lamba approached us with the idea, we were immediately intrigued by the concept of blending game design and art to create a unique experience.”



Abhishek Lamba

Ahalya Rajendran, an artist from Kerala whose exhibit The Spaces Between, will be at the centre for the occasion, says, “Combining an exhibition of paintings about childhood days and memories with interactive games in the same space could create a unique and engaging experience for visitors.”

ON April 11; 7 pm

AT Chemould CoLab, second floor, flat no 8, Sugra Manzil, BEST Marg, Colaba.

LOG ON TO @chemouldcolab (to register)

COST Rs 499