Representative Image

Partner up for good

We’re not saying candlelit dinners are overrated, but a day at the beach for a cause can help you bond as a couple. The Association of Social Beyond Boundaries is hosting a clean-up drive at Juhu beach where you can team up for a cause.

On: September 10; 6 am to 9 am

Log on to: @asbbtrust

