Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

If grand gestures form your love language, this candlelight dinner or brunch on a luxury yacht may be just the right weekend plan. Hop on the boat with your partner and enjoy the sea with a dinner in the romantic light of a candle
Representational images. Pic/iStock
A rom-com night
Nothing can go wrong when you choose a rom-com for your date night! Bringing the genre to the stage, Those Were The Days is a light-hearted romantic comedy with the allure of mystery. Enjoy your Saturday evening with this play as the perfect setting for a romantic date.
On March 18; 7 pm
At Royal Opera House, Charni Road, Girgaum.
Log on to linktr.ee/mumbaiopera
Cost Rs 300 onwards
On the love boat
If grand gestures form your love language, this candlelight dinner or brunch on a luxury yacht may be just the right weekend plan. Hop on the boat with your partner and enjoy the sea with a dinner in the romantic light of a candle.
On March 16 to March 30
Time 1 pm; 4 pm or 6 pm
Meeting point Jetty No 5, Gateway of India.
Log on to oystersailing.in
Cost Rs 15,000