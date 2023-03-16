Breaking News
Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Updated on: 16 March,2023 08:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

If grand gestures form your love language, this candlelight dinner or brunch on a luxury yacht may be just the right weekend plan. Hop on the boat with your partner and enjoy the sea with a dinner in the romantic light of a candle

Representational images. Pic/iStock


A rom-com night


Nothing can go wrong when you choose a rom-com for your date night! Bringing the genre to the stage, Those Were The Days is a light-hearted romantic comedy with the allure of mystery. Enjoy your Saturday evening with this play as the perfect setting for a romantic date.
On March 18; 7 pm  
At Royal Opera House, Charni Road, Girgaum. 
Log on to linktr.ee/mumbaiopera 
Cost Rs 300 onwards 



On the love boat


If grand gestures form your love language, this candlelight dinner or brunch on a luxury yacht may be just the right weekend plan. Hop on the boat with your partner and enjoy the sea with a dinner in the romantic light of a candle.
On March 16 to March 30 
Time 1 pm; 4 pm or 6 pm 
Meeting point Jetty No 5, Gateway of India. 
Log on to oystersailing.in 
Cost Rs 15,000

