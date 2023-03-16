Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

If grand gestures form your love language, this candlelight dinner or brunch on a luxury yacht may be just the right weekend plan. Hop on the boat with your partner and enjoy the sea with a dinner in the romantic light of a candle

A rom-com night

Nothing can go wrong when you choose a rom-com for your date night! Bringing the genre to the stage, Those Were The Days is a light-hearted romantic comedy with the allure of mystery. Enjoy your Saturday evening with this play as the perfect setting for a romantic date.

On March 18; 7 pm

At Royal Opera House, Charni Road, Girgaum.

Log on to linktr.ee/mumbaiopera

Cost Rs 300 onwards

On the love boat

If grand gestures form your love language, this candlelight dinner or brunch on a luxury yacht may be just the right weekend plan. Hop on the boat with your partner and enjoy the sea with a dinner in the romantic light of a candle.

On March 16 to March 30

Time 1 pm; 4 pm or 6 pm

Meeting point Jetty No 5, Gateway of India.

Log on to oystersailing.in

Cost Rs 15,000