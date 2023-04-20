Breaking News
Ignite love with your special one over painting and poetry sessions in Mumbai

Updated on: 20 April,2023 08:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

The equipment and refreshments come with the package. So, pick up your brushes and paint the canvas red

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Paint a new picture


Sign up for a fun canvas art experience that will act like therapy for your relationship. The equipment and refreshments come with the package. So, pick up your brushes and paint the canvas red. 
On: April 23; 3 pm onwards  
At: Mango Stationery, Gokhale Road, Naupada, Thane West
Log on to: @paintology_byvinisha 
Call: 8999344265



Love the poetry


Is there a better way to re-discover love than through poetry? Ashish Bagrecha brings his collection of love, hope, and happiness through his poetry special, Pyaar Ummeed aur Roshni this weekend. The title says it all.
On: April 23; 7 pm 
At: The Royal Opera House, Charni Road
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 599 onwards

