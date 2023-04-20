Ignite love with your special one over painting and poetry sessions in Mumbai

The equipment and refreshments come with the package. So, pick up your brushes and paint the canvas red

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Paint a new picture

Sign up for a fun canvas art experience that will act like therapy for your relationship. The equipment and refreshments come with the package. So, pick up your brushes and paint the canvas red.

On: April 23; 3 pm onwards

At: Mango Stationery, Gokhale Road, Naupada, Thane West

Log on to: @paintology_byvinisha

Call: 8999344265

Love the poetry

Is there a better way to re-discover love than through poetry? Ashish Bagrecha brings his collection of love, hope, and happiness through his poetry special, Pyaar Ummeed aur Roshni this weekend. The title says it all.

On: April 23; 7 pm

At: The Royal Opera House, Charni Road

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 599 onwards