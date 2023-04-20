Ignite love with your special one over painting and poetry sessions in Mumbai

The equipment and refreshments come with the package. So, pick up your brushes and paint the canvas red
Paint a new picture
Sign up for a fun canvas art experience that will act like therapy for your relationship. The equipment and refreshments come with the package. So, pick up your brushes and paint the canvas red.
On: April 23; 3 pm onwards
At: Mango Stationery, Gokhale Road, Naupada, Thane West
Log on to: @paintology_byvinisha
Call: 8999344265
Love the poetry
Is there a better way to re-discover love than through poetry? Ashish Bagrecha brings his collection of love, hope, and happiness through his poetry special, Pyaar Ummeed aur Roshni this weekend. The title says it all.
On: April 23; 7 pm
At: The Royal Opera House, Charni Road
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 599 onwards