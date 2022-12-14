Witness Javed Akhtar's 'Kaifi Aur Main' at Prithvi Theatre

The ongoing 80th anniversary celebrations of IPTA will witness the romance of Kaifi Aur Main on stage

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar perform an earlier production

The romance of revolution has not faded even in the 21st century. This week, the audience at Prithvi Theatre will experience its latest iteration in a collection of plays, including Javed Akhtar’s Kaifi Aur Main.

Written by Akhtar and directed by Ramesh Talwar, the play captures the life and times of poet Kaifi Azmi and his wife, actor Shaukat Kaifi, their struggles and love for each other. Actor Shabana Azmi, who has been part of her parents’ story since its first staging in 2006, tells us, “I often feel that it is a gift that I am sharing with the world.”

The performance today will mark the first time she will take to stage in the absence of her mother, who passed away in 2019. Danish Husain will read the part of Kaifi Azmi, played for so long by Akhtar himself. The actor took up the role in 2019. “I am a poor substitute for Javed saab. He carries so much erudition and scholarliness,” Husain shares, adding that his focus is always on conveying the emotions of the story, rather than taking over the role.



Danish Husain

The emotions are the driving force, after all. The musical is in the epistolary form that brings together a romance that walked the revolutionary road of common good. Azmi admits as much. “I always thought of my father as a revolutionary, till I heard my mother speak of him. I realised how the romantic in him did not sacrifice the revolutionary,” she notes.

Husain observes that this was a common feature among most Progressives of the era. What stands out, he says, is the grace of Kaifi Azmi. “He showed that things could be done in a dignified and engaging manner. You need not be rabid about things. One can do it with love, compassion, music and poetry.”

Talwar points out that this facet resonates most in the poetry. “The poems of Kaifi Azmi capture their journey, values and love. It was inevitable that they were a part of the narrative, and have added to its success,” he observes. The poetry is set to music by composer Jaswinder Singh.

Staging it at the 80th anniversary celebrations of Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) adds to the narrative. Azmi reveals how the institution has been a part of the family legacy, with Kaifi Azmi, Shaukat Kaifi and Javed Akhtar being members. “I was nine years old when I volunteered as an usher for an IPTA play.

I took that job very seriously,” she humorously recalls, adding that she made her debut on stage with IPTA. The institution might be old, but its values are not outdated, she notes. “Javed says that it would have been nice if IPTA became outdated. But the fact is that inequality still exists, oppression still exists.”

The six-day festival will continue till December 18, with staging of plays such as Mumbai Konachi, Taj Mahal Ka Tender and Aakhri Shama among them. “We still work with little to no commercial profit. It is the drive that keeps us going,” Talwar, a member since 1969, informs us. The struggles remain, but for now, they will focus on the poetry.



On: Today; 9 pm onwards

At: Prithvi, 20, Juhu Church Road, Janki Kutir, Juhu.

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 1,065

