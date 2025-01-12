Breaking News

Makar Sankranti 2025: Follow this easy guide for last-minute festive preparations

Updated on: 13 January,2025 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar , Divyasha Panda | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com mailbag@mid-day.com

Whether you are celebrating Makar Sankranti, Pongal or Lohri, here’s a handy guide for last-minute preparations

Makar Sankranti 2025: Follow this easy guide for last-minute festive preparations

Puran poli is a staple Makar Sankranti dish in Maharashtra

Makar Sankranti 2025: Follow this easy guide for last-minute festive preparations
Sankranti essentials


The old warhorse
A Familiar presence in the working-class neighbourhood of Girgaon, the 103-year-old brand serves everything from kharwas to gul poli and the all-time favourite puran poli.
AT Panshikar Aahar, shop 52, Mohan Building, JSS Road, Girgaon.
CALL 223855723
COST Rs 65 (Puran poli, pack of 2); R120 (Karwas, 250gm)


Heart of Dadar
This family-run store has become a mainstay for its typical a food items from batashe (small sugar balls), puran polis and til gul.
AT Godbole Stores, Samruddhi Heights, DL Vaidya Road, Dadar West. 
CALL 8591727207


All decked up
Walk down the lane past Chhabildas Mansion, and you won’t miss the decorations for every occasion, including Sankranti.
AT Hardev Art Gallery, Vanmali Hall, Dadar West. 
CALL 8169616561

Traditions all the way
For over four decades, Thanekars have flocked to this familiar hub for traditional delicacies like narali paak and gulkand wadi.
AT Goras Gruh, Gokhale Road, Naupada, Thane West.
CALL 225888677
COST Rs 130 (narali paak); Rs 130 (gulkand wadi)

For diversity
If you are looking to take the off-beat path, head to this Kalwa outlet that serves a variety of delicacies, including fare from CKP (Chandraseniya Kayastha Prabhu) kitchens.
AT Marudhan Stores, Kharkar House, Kalwa Naka, Thane West.
WHATSAPP 9324492722 (for advance orders)

For kite enthusiasts

Colourful riot in the sky
Shop from a vast collection of simple and minimalistic paper kites to colourful and vibrant plastic kites.
AT RS Kites Centre, Chhitabhai Patel Road, Govind Dalvi Nagar, Kandivli East.
CALL 9969848002
COST Rs 5 (for paper kites)  

Lohri on song

A plate of gur rewari
A plate of gur rewari 

Munch away
Dig into a Makar Sankranti special spread of crunchy gajaks, rajgira chikkis and fusion til ladoos at this Borivli hub.
AT Madhuram Sweets and Farsan, LT Road, Gyan Nagar, Mhatre Wadi, Borivli West.
CALL 9372392627
COST Rs 360 (Jaggery and rose dry fruit til ladoo, 250 gm)

Mithai haven
This suburban shop has everything from til laddoos, rewari and gajak to regional specialities like Bathinda chikki and pugga laddoo in a pure ghee preparation.
AT Gulati’s Sweets and Snacks, Mahakali Caves Road, Subhash Nagar, Andheri East.
CALL 9136077666
COST Rs 350 (Gud rewari, 1 kg)

Sweets for all
From sugar-free mawa pedas to sweet gajaks (below) and dry fruit laden til laddoos, this 109-year-old shop has something for everyone.
AT Punjabi Ghasitaram Halwai, G Ghasitaram Estate, Jasmine Mill Road, Mahim East. 
CALL 7400020888

Pongal ready

People shop for their Pongal supplies at the Matunga store. Pics Courtesy/Instagram
People shop for their Pongal supplies at the Matunga store. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Matunga calling
From stocking up on the humble rasam powder to veshtis and golu items, since the 1960s this has been the go-to-hub for many Tamils in the city.
AT Giri Trading Agency, Modi Niwas, opposite Post Office, Matunga East.
CALL 7506975667

One-stop shop
With Dombivli emerging as a hub for South Indians, this humble store is a treasure trove for everything from Tamil calendars to akkaravadisal and sugarcanes for Pongal.
AT Varma Stores, 3, Shiv Mandir Road, opposite Dombivli Railway station, Dombivli East.
CALL 9820472331

Last-minute finds
Head here for everything from dasangam (incense) to your prep for Sakkara Pongal (Sweet Pongal) at this little supermart in this central suburb.
AT Aadhiganesh Stores, near Mulund Post Office, Nehru Road, Mulund West.
CALL 9321668830

Akkaravadisal delights
If you are looking for some special Pongal delicacies from puliyogare mixes to appams and akkaravadisals, head over to Mulund to dive into this store’s fresh stock.
AT Ratna Supermarket, PK Road, Mulund West.
CALL 9326600409

Dharavi reloaded
With the neighbourhood of Dharavi decking up for pongal, this outlet stocks up on traditional Tamil decorative items to get your Pongal celebrations on the way.
AT D Selvan Bros, near Kamaraj Memorial School, 90 Feet Road, Dharavi. 
CALL 9136025528

