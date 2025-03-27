Breaking News
Many moods of March: Here are the books Mumbaikars are reading this month

Updated on: 27 March,2025 09:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nandini Varma | theguide@mid-day.com

Readers in the city are beating the heat this month with books ranging from contemporary sci-fi to modern dystopian classics

Pic/iStock

The City and Its Uncertain Walls


Malabi Das, Communications specialist, Andheri


I LOVE Murakami and have read all his work translated into English. My first Murakami book was Hard-Boiled Wonderland and the End of the World. The book that I’m reading explores a very similar story, almost retelling the same story, just better. I really like the author’s signature style — magical realism with surreal elements, non-linear narrative, first person narrative and simple language. I don’t want to finish the book in a hurry, but savour it. It is a love story, and who doesn’t love a good love story. It is just that the characters are not regular; they are wrapped up in strangeness.


Remarkably Bright Creatures

Lasya J, Ed-tech professional, Kandivali

I recently read Shelby Van Pelt’s book, a cosy and uplifting story about grief, healing, and moving forward. Each character — including a surprisingly insightful Giant Pacific Octopus — faces their own challenges, making their journeys quietly inspiring. The novel is set in a small-town, capturing its charm and warmth excellently.

A Psalm for the Wild-Built 

Dhivya Ramanujam, Bookstore owner, Chembur

Becky Chambers’s book has an optimistic spin on how people live post the evolution of robots. It is an interesting read because it doesn’t talk about the ‘doom’ that we usually read about. It was recommended by my husband. It’s a very short book, so it’s easy to get you started on reading sci-fi, or if you’re looking to get out of a reading slump.

The Handmaid’s Tale 

Udit Gor, Chartered accountant, Dombivli

With the timeline hauntingly similar to Orwell’s 1984, Margaret Atwood’s book is, in a word, eerie. It is written beautifully while keeping the dystopia alive. There isn’t a page wasted, and the characters are well-fleshed-out and strong. Atwood invokes varying emotions at every step of the way.

Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly

Hari Sankar, Marketing consultant, Wadala

As a kid, everyone dreams at least once about growing up and becoming a chef. Anthony Bourdain’s book gives perspective on why that’s a terrible and great idea all at once. The swear word-y, sweaty, hectic yet fun life behind the kitchen doors is exactly what he dives right into. Like he says, it’s written for the cooks, almost sounding like insider conversations you get to be a fly on the wall and privy to.

mumbai guide Books Lifestyle news culture news mumbai

