Tap into your body through this workshop on voice control in Mumbai

Updated on: 13 June,2022 10:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Sign up for a workshop where a composer seeks to teach people to learn, listen and understand their own body through their voices

Tritha conducting a voice masterclass. Pic courtesy/Tritha.com


Listening to your own voice may sound like the click bait advice of a new-age tech guru, but the simple sentence carries within it a complex philosophy. That is what composer-singer Tritha S would like you to try. Having learned and practised classical singing for over 20 years, and tried her hand at the genres of psychedelic, electronic and punk rock, she is on a mission to help people understand their own voices.

The singer is in the city to conduct a workshop on voice control and singing at Harkat Studios this week. The key lies in simple techniques — breath control, vocal muscling and listening, she says. “Everyone has their instrument already, but not everyone knows how to use it to produce a harmonious frequency.” These frequencies, she explains, resonate with the portions or chakras of our body. “The sound in our body is like a ripple in a lake and the relationship between our bodies and sound is very important,” the singer notes.




Her journey through music has taken her through a 14-year sojourn in Paris, where she tried her hand at alternate forms of music, including composing for a film, Voyage For Change. In 2019, the singer was invited to sing at the prestigious Cannes film festival’s Cinema Positive Week after the film was awarded the honorary Coup de Coeur.


Of course, as important as music is the silence, she reminds us. “It is essential that you spend some time in the pockets of pauses because too much sound can affect the body.” Healing through music also forms a key part of her workshops. “I want to teach people to use their own voice for their wellbeing. To help them connect with their own voice,” Tritha reiterates.

In the end, it comes down to opening up, she tells us. “Most people think that they cannot sing. But there are not many who can step up and teach them to use their voice right based on simple exercises. That is what I guarantee,” she declares emphatically.

On: June 15; 5 pm
At: Harkat Studios, Bungalow 17, JP Road, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova, Andheri West
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 1,500

