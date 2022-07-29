Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC awaits notification on plastic coated products ban
Government using bulldozers to clear green cover at Aarey Metro-3 car shed site, allege protesters
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight skids off runway while taxiing for take off in Assam; all 98 passengers safe
Mumbai currently has 1,806 active Covid-19 patients
Karnataka: Another youth hacked to death in Mangaluru, Section 144 imposed
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > mid day 43rd anniversary special After job loss this Mumbaikar is crocheting her life together with a new venture

mid-day 43rd anniversary special: After job loss, this Mumbaikar is crocheting her life together with a new venture

Updated on: 29 July,2022 10:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vedika Mane | vedika.mane@mid-day.com

Top

Refusing to be affected by the pandemic, Bhayandar-based Meena Rawat used her childhood passion to start her own brand

mid-day 43rd anniversary special: After job loss, this Mumbaikar is crocheting her life together with a new venture

Crocheted footwear by Rawat; (right) Meena Rawat


The pandemic did lead to moments of uncertainty and loss of hope, but it also created stories that make our hearts full. Meena Rawat, a resident of Bhayandar, lost her job during the first lockdown in 2020. But this unpleasant reality gave her the motivation to launch her small crocheting business. “I worked as a saleswoman for 18 years of my life. Losing my job due to the pandemic made me realise I needed to start something of my own to support my family.”

The 49-year-old says, “As a kid, I saw my mother crocheting, and would try to make something with her needles when she wasn’t around.” Despite her initial reluctance, she was persuaded to follow her passion for crocheting by her daughter, Ashita. “I learned some tricks and techniques from YouTube, and started crocheting footwear for my daughter. As time went by, we began posting some of my handcrafted pieces on Whatsapp status; to our surprise, many people responded,” recalls Rawat. 

Till now, she has sold 107 pairs of footwear, 300 saree covers, and nearly 80 rubber bands. Her daughter is currently helping her set up an Instagram page to further promote the business.


things to do in mumbai mumbai guide

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK