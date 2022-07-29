mid-day 43rd anniversary special: After job loss, this Mumbaikar is crocheting her life together with a new venture

Refusing to be affected by the pandemic, Bhayandar-based Meena Rawat used her childhood passion to start her own brand

Crocheted footwear by Rawat; (right) Meena Rawat

The pandemic did lead to moments of uncertainty and loss of hope, but it also created stories that make our hearts full. Meena Rawat, a resident of Bhayandar, lost her job during the first lockdown in 2020. But this unpleasant reality gave her the motivation to launch her small crocheting business. “I worked as a saleswoman for 18 years of my life. Losing my job due to the pandemic made me realise I needed to start something of my own to support my family.”

The 49-year-old says, “As a kid, I saw my mother crocheting, and would try to make something with her needles when she wasn’t around.” Despite her initial reluctance, she was persuaded to follow her passion for crocheting by her daughter, Ashita. “I learned some tricks and techniques from YouTube, and started crocheting footwear for my daughter. As time went by, we began posting some of my handcrafted pieces on Whatsapp status; to our surprise, many people responded,” recalls Rawat.

Till now, she has sold 107 pairs of footwear, 300 saree covers, and nearly 80 rubber bands. Her daughter is currently helping her set up an Instagram page to further promote the business.