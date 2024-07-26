The globally-proliferating 3D printing industry is proactively turning towards AI for increased work efficiency. Co-founders of a popular culture haunt in Bandra lend insight

The Bandra-based popular culture haunt uses AI-powered software in 3D printers to create 3D models for characters from famous shows, films, comics and anime. Pics/Anurag Ahire

In a lane in the Pali Hill neighbourhood, a door opens to the Marvel and DC-verse daily. Here, heroes are made every day, quite literally. Wonder By House of 3D, created with the aim to provide a space for the growing comics and anime communities of the city, primarily caters to those who like collecting figurines of their favourite superheroes, movie characters, and now, of themselves.

With 13 printers installed in the space, founders Delvin Lobo and Aditya Anand integrate AI to make 3D models of characters and elements from popular culture. The duo is licensed to release such models for Stranger Things, The Archies, DC, Marvel, Naruto, and Squid games among others. The aim, they say, is to make Indian collectors independent of exported products that are also usually overpriced.

All-in-one assistant

“AI-powered software tools are significantly improving the design process in 3D printing. These tools use machine learning algorithms to optimise designs for functionality, material usage, and production efficiency. For example, generative design software can create multiple design alternatives based on a set of input parameters such as weight, strength, and material constraints. This enables us to explore a broader range of innovative and efficient designs that would be challenging to conceive manually,” 43-year-old Anand explains.

Their recent venture allows them to record a person with an AI-based 3D scanner, and create 3D models within a week. “The entire process from scanning and editing the grab to printing takes seven working days. If this is done once, we can deliver next orders in just 48 hours,” they explain, “One of the unique advantages of 3D printing is in its ability to produce customised and personalised items. AI enhances this capability by using data from various sources, including user preferences and biometric information, to create tailored designs,” shares Lobo, 38.

Their new venture allows them to print 3D models of people within a week. For this, they use a 3D scanner; There are 13 printers in the space that print these 3D models

Although a booming market, maintaining 3D printers is no cakewalk. Even here, AI comes to their rescue. “AI-driven predictive maintenance systems are increasingly being used to monitor the health of 3D printers. These systems analyse data from various machine components to predict potential failures before they occur. By anticipating and addressing maintenance needs proactively, companies can minimise downtime, reduce repair costs, and extend the lifespan of their equipment,” says Anand.

From design to the final output, the tool works as an extension to their abilities. It also helps the duo select the correct material for different models. They believe that with integration of AI in the industry, countless micro processes are taken care of automatically, with minimal manual intervention.

A bright future

“The fusion of AI and 3D printing is propelling the technology to new heights, offering unprecedented levels of precision, efficiency, and innovation. As it advances, its applications in 3D printing will undoubtedly expand, leading to even more transformative impacts. At House Of 3D, we are at the forefront of this transformation. AI enables us to optimise designs and streamline production processes, ensuring precision and efficiency like never before. Coupled with the versatility of 3D printing, we can introduce intricate and personalised products to life at a fraction of the traditional cost and time. This powerful combination not only opens up new possibilities for innovation but also supports sustainable and scalable production practices. We are excited to lead this charge into a new era of manufacturing, where creativity and technology converge to shape a better future,” they conclude.

What is it? Bandra-based Wonder by House of 3D prints collectibles like figurines and masks, among other elements, using Artificial Intelligence.

How it works? From design and manufacturing to the final output, AI looks after the micro processes required in 3D printing, effectively reducing production time with minimum manual intervention

Who it affects/benefits? The 3D models created as collectibles are for the growing popular culture communities based on fan favourite anime, comics and movies and web series.