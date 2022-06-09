Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Sonali Thakker
Thursday
LOL express
Prepare to end the week with some chuckles at an event titled All Star Standup Comedy. Laugh with comedians like Shashwat Maheshwari, Sonali Thakker, Siddharth Dudeja, Vaibhav Sethai at this month-long show.
Till: Multiple time slots
At: The Habitat, Khar West, Bandra West
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 500
Friday
Starry starry night
As weekends call for themed parties, Yeda Republic will be playing groovy Bollywood numbers that promise a glitzy vibe. Clubbers can sway and spin to music at this venue while soaking in the magic of a starlit sky.
Till: 4 pm onwards
At: Yeda Republic, 462 AB Nair Road, Juhu
Call: 7045238390 to register
Thrill-a-minute
Ever wonder what it’s like to be in a mystery tale? Mystery Rooms offer a chance for you to live your imagination. The set-up, based on real-life thrill, requires participants to hunt for clues, solve riddles and escape the room in one hour.
Time: Multiple slots At Mystery Rooms, Andheri West
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 700 onwards
Saturday
Kids’ appeal
Are you looking for ways to spend your weekend with your children? At Mom’s and KidzFest, you’ll find hand-picked activities for your kids that are the right blend of entertainment, shopping, scrumptious cuisine, and learning. Find out about their hidden passions and leave no stone untouched.
Time: 11 am at Nehru Centre Art Gallery,Worli.
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Call: 2496 4676
Cost: Rs 100
Peak time
If Mount Everest appears to be too challenging, you should probably aim for something closer home. Sign up for the Kalsubai night trek, which is Maharashtra’s highest peak. Prepare to be mesmerised by a breath-taking sunrise and return home with a bag full of memories.
Time: 8 pm
Meeting point: Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 699
Sunday
Pasta mania
Are you a foodie who loves to experiment? This weekend, a pasta-making session is exactly what you need. Learn how to create your own pasta dough and mould it into pappardelle, sorpresine, cappelletti, and garganelli, while sipping on your sangria.
Time: 10.30 am
At: Loci and Toot, Khar West
Call: 90041 47787
Cost: Rs 1,500
Books and breaks
Everyone enjoys travelling over the summer vacation. Join Gargi Sahasrabuddhe as she takes you on a journey through her books to Goa and Rajasthan. From desserts to beaches, the programme will be colourfully illustrated.
Time: 11 am to 1 pm
At: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum, Byculla, East
Call: 2374 1234
Cost: Museum entry charges