Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday

Sonali Thakker

Thursday

LOL express

Prepare to end the week with some chuckles at an event titled All Star Standup Comedy. Laugh with comedians like Shashwat Maheshwari, Sonali Thakker, Siddharth Dudeja, Vaibhav Sethai at this month-long show.

Till: Multiple time slots

At: The Habitat, Khar West, Bandra West

Cost: Rs 500

Friday

Starry starry night

As weekends call for themed parties, Yeda Republic will be playing groovy Bollywood numbers that promise a glitzy vibe. Clubbers can sway and spin to music at this venue while soaking in the magic of a starlit sky.

Till: 4 pm onwards

At: Yeda Republic, 462 AB Nair Road, Juhu

Call: 7045238390 to register

Thrill-a-minute

Ever wonder what it’s like to be in a mystery tale? Mystery Rooms offer a chance for you to live your imagination. The set-up, based on real-life thrill, requires participants to hunt for clues, solve riddles and escape the room in one hour.

Time: Multiple slots At Mystery Rooms, Andheri West

Cost: Rs 700 onwards

Saturday

Kids’ appeal

Are you looking for ways to spend your weekend with your children? At Mom’s and KidzFest, you’ll find hand-picked activities for your kids that are the right blend of entertainment, shopping, scrumptious cuisine, and learning. Find out about their hidden passions and leave no stone untouched.

Time: 11 am at Nehru Centre Art Gallery,Worli.

Call: 2496 4676

Cost: Rs 100

Peak time

If Mount Everest appears to be too challenging, you should probably aim for something closer home. Sign up for the Kalsubai night trek, which is Maharashtra’s highest peak. Prepare to be mesmerised by a breath-taking sunrise and return home with a bag full of memories.

Time: 8 pm

Meeting point: Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East

Cost: Rs 699

Sunday

Pasta mania

Are you a foodie who loves to experiment? This weekend, a pasta-making session is exactly what you need. Learn how to create your own pasta dough and mould it into pappardelle, sorpresine, cappelletti, and garganelli, while sipping on your sangria.

Time: 10.30 am

At: Loci and Toot, Khar West

Call: 90041 47787

Cost: Rs 1,500

Books and breaks

Everyone enjoys travelling over the summer vacation. Join Gargi Sahasrabuddhe as she takes you on a journey through her books to Goa and Rajasthan. From desserts to beaches, the programme will be colourfully illustrated.

Time: 11 am to 1 pm

At: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum, Byculla, East

Call: 2374 1234

Cost: Museum entry charges