Here is a curated list of events to keep you engaged this week in Mumbai

Siddharth Dudeja

Thursday

Take 20 minutes

Get ready for an evening of tried and tested jokes, and fresh punchlines at this stand-up show. Bhavish Ailani, Siddharth Dudeja, Pavitra Shetty and Vrinda Bhagchandani will perform for 20 minutes each, and ensure you laugh till your cheeks hurt.

Time: 8 pm onwards

At: The Habitat, Khar West.

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 200

Friday

Overcoming the past

Sign up for the screening of Rifle and a Bag, the first feature-length documentary by NoCut Film Collective. The story revolves around Somi, who struggles to make her violent past compatible with her desire for social integration.

Till: 7.30 pm

At: Harkat Studios, Versova, Andheri West. log on

To: insider.in

Cost: Rs 250

Saturday

Listen to the best

Fans of music at one of our favourite gastropubs will ring in the weekend by continuing World Music Day celebrations with a classic touch. There’s a vinyl jukebox night along with Indian Record Co and Great State Aleworks.

Time: 7 pm onwards

At: Woodside Inn, Bandra West.

Log on to: oodsidemumbai

Roping in strength

Have you been planning to focus on stronger muscles? At this battle ropes workshop, people can learn to exercise with equipment and target most body muscles. The workshop includes 10 online and 10 offline sessions, each of which will be held by fitness experts. Attendees will receive certificates.

Time: 1 pm to 4 pm

At: ARC 909 Institute of Fitness and Performing Arts, Kandivali West

Log on to: facebook.com

Cost: Rs 3,999 onwards

Sunday

Exploring history

Monsoons are a great time to discover the natural treasures of Maharashtra. The Sondai trek familiarises travellers with an unpopular fort that was used as a watchtower to keep an eye on trade routes in the colonial times. Trekkers can get a great view of Prabalgad, Irshalgad, Morbe dam and Rajmachi, from this fort.

Time: 5.10 am

Meeting point: Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali.

Log on to: facebook.com

Cost: Rs 599 onwards

Staging the truth

Directed by Vinay Sharma, the play Atmakatha will feature seasoned theatre actors such as Kulbhushan Kharbanda (in pic) and Chetna Jalan. In the play, we will encounter different versions of truth.

Time: 5 pm

At: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 500