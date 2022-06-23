Breaking News
Mumbai’s Covid-19 test positivity rate close to 30 per cent
Maharashtra: Political turmoil could cost Shiv Sena dear in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli
NCP chief Sharad Pawar's baffling hands-off approach towards MVA crisis
BJP leader files police complaint against Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray for violating Covid-19 protocols
Maharashtra political crisis: In touch with 20 MLAs from Eknath Shinde camp, says Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra political crisis: 3 more Shiv Sena MLAs join Eknath Shinde camp in Guwahati
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Here is a curated list of events to keep you engaged this week in Mumbai

Here is a curated list of events to keep you engaged this week in Mumbai

Updated on: 23 June,2022 12:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Vedika Mane , Sammohinee Ghosh | vedika.mane@mid-day.com , sammohinee.ghosh@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Here is a curated list of events to keep you engaged this week in Mumbai

Siddharth Dudeja


Thursday
Take 20 minutes

Get ready for an evening of tried and tested jokes, and fresh punchlines at this stand-up show. Bhavish Ailani, Siddharth Dudeja, Pavitra Shetty and Vrinda Bhagchandani will perform for 20 minutes each, and ensure you laugh till your cheeks hurt.
Time: 8 pm onwards
At: The Habitat, Khar West.
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost: Rs 200




Friday
Overcoming the past


Sign up for the screening of Rifle and a Bag, the first feature-length documentary by NoCut Film Collective. The story revolves around Somi, who struggles to make her violent past compatible with her desire for social integration.
Till: 7.30 pm
At: Harkat Studios, Versova, Andheri West. log on 
To: insider.in
Cost: Rs 250

Saturday
Listen to the best

Fans of music at one of our favourite gastropubs will ring in the weekend by continuing World Music Day celebrations with a classic touch. There’s a vinyl jukebox night along with Indian Record Co and Great State Aleworks. 
Time: 7 pm onwards
At: Woodside Inn, Bandra West.
Log on to: oodsidemumbai

Roping in strength

Have you been planning to focus on stronger muscles? At this battle ropes workshop, people can learn to exercise with equipment and target most body muscles. The workshop includes 10 online and 10 offline sessions, each of which will be held by fitness experts. Attendees will receive certificates. 
Time: 1 pm to 4 pm
At: ARC 909 Institute of Fitness and Performing Arts, Kandivali West
Log on to: facebook.com 
Cost: Rs 3,999 onwards

Sunday
Exploring history

Monsoons are a great time to discover the natural treasures of Maharashtra. The Sondai trek familiarises travellers with an unpopular fort that was used as a watchtower to keep an eye on trade routes in the colonial times. Trekkers can get a great view of Prabalgad, Irshalgad, Morbe dam and Rajmachi, from this fort. 
Time: 5.10 am 
Meeting point: Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali. 
Log on to: facebook.com 
Cost: Rs 599 onwards

Staging the truth

Directed by Vinay Sharma, the play Atmakatha will feature seasoned theatre actors such as Kulbhushan Kharbanda (in pic) and Chetna Jalan. In the play, we will encounter different versions of truth.
Time: 5 pm
At: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 500

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK